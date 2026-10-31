Two foreign nationals from Germany and Slovakia were tragically electrocuted while swimming in the pool of the five-star Conrad Hotel in Bengaluru. A US national and an Indian pool attendant also sustained injuries during their rescue attempt. Police have launched an investigation into the incident following serious accusations of neglect.

Two foreign nationals, a German and a Slovak citizen were electrocuted while swimming in the pool of a hotel in Bengaluru. A US national and a pool attendant were also hurt in the attempt to rescue them.

The incident happened at the Conrad Hotel in Halasuru region. The two guys were guests at the hotel and were utilizing its swimming pool, on the third level, when they were shocked.

Besides the two victims, two others sustained injuries while trying to rescue them. A 41-year old US national Mathew Desantis, who was staying at the hotel, and an Indian pool attendant Rahul Tiwari (28) sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the two victims.

Both of them have been brought to the Manipal Hospital for treatment and are out of danger.

The German national has been identified as 57-year-old Alexander Maximilian Theiss, who was a crew member with Lufthansa Airlines. The Slovakian national who lost his life was 45-year-old Juraj Horvat, a project manager with tech giant IBM.

No other information was immediately provided about the circumstances of the electrocution. The incident has been reported and a complaint has been opened, police said adding that investigation has been started.

The hotel administration has not yet commented on the issue. The hotel’s website said Saturday morning that its swimming pool would be “closed for maintenance” from Oct. 31 to Nov. 30.

Conrad is a five-star, 24-story luxury hotel and part of the Hilton group. Serious accusations of neglect have been made by the hotel where the cost of stay is nothing less than Rs 25,000 per nite for a regular room.