A 46-year-old Zepto delivery executive accidentally fell into an overflowing open drain with his motorcycle during heavy rainfall in Hyderabad. Police and HYDRAA teams launched a dramatic rescue operation to pull him from the rushing floodwaters.

A delivery executive working for grocery aggregator Zepto was rescued after accidentally falling into an open drain along with his motorcycle amid heavy rainfall in Hyderabad's Vital Rao Nagar area of Madhapur. A video of the dramatic rescue effort, in which he was hauled out of the sewer by police troops and teams of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), has gone popular on social media.

46-year-old Ghantasala Arjun Kumar is said to have lost control of his motorcycle and fell into the open drain, where rainfall was gushing through with a lot of power. The delivery executive and his two-wheeler were washed into the drain by the high water stream and an emergency reaction was initiated.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel and teams from the HYDRAA rushed to the location and launched a rescue operation. Officials went into the rushing water to get to the stranded man and were able to get him out safely. He came out safe.

The video circulating online captures the challenging rescue effort. It shows rescuers wading through turbulent, rain-filled water near the drain, while the delivery executive is seen being pulled towards safety with assistance from personnel positioned along the roadside.

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The incident comes amid heightened weather activity across Telangana in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab. Its remnants continued to affect rainfall in parts of central and eastern India, with heavy rainfall advisories in place in Telangana and other areas.

The rescue has once again highlighted the risk presented by open drains and wet roadways following heavy storms. More details about the event and the status of the rescued executive are needed.