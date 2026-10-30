Karnataka's Transport Department has proposed increasing the fine for driving on footpaths in Bengaluru from ₹500 to ₹5,000 for a first offence. Repeat offenders could face a ₹10,000 penalty. The proposal awaits government approval.

Motorists in Bengaluru who use footpaths to bypass traffic congestion could face significantly higher penalties, as the Karnataka Government is considering a tenfold increase in the existing fine for the offence. The proposed move aims to discourage motorists from using pedestrian walkways and improve safety for people walking on city roads. Under the proposal, the fine for driving on footpaths could increase from the current ₹500 to ₹5,000 for a first-time offence, while repeat offenders could face a penalty of ₹10,000. The Transport Department has submitted a proposal to the state government, but a final decision on the revised penalties is yet to be taken.

Bengaluru Footpath Driving Fine: Proposed Penalty Details

The state government is considering stricter penalties for motorists who drive their vehicles on footpaths to avoid traffic congestion. Under the proposed rules, the existing fine of ₹500 could be increased to ₹5,000 for a first-time offence.

Motorists caught committing the same violation for a second time could face a fine of ₹10,000. The proposal aims to prevent drivers of cars and two-wheelers from using pedestrian pathways as alternative routes, particularly during peak traffic hours.

The Transport Department has submitted its proposal to the government for consideration. However, the revised fines have not yet received official approval.

Why Is Karnataka Considering Higher Fines for Footpath Driving?

The proposed increase comes amid concerns over motorists using footpaths to bypass traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Following directives from the Supreme Court, several footpath encroachments across the city have been cleared to improve pedestrian access and safety.

However, motorists have reportedly started using these cleared footpaths to avoid traffic jams, creating inconvenience and safety risks for pedestrians. The government is now considering stricter penalties to curb such violations and ensure that footpaths remain accessible to pedestrians.

Karnataka Government May Increase Fines for Other Traffic Violations

Apart from driving on footpaths, the state government is also considering higher penalties for several other traffic violations in Bengaluru and across Karnataka.

The violations being considered for increased fines include:

Parking on Footpaths: Parking vehicles on pedestrian walkways and obstructing the movement of pedestrians.

Parking vehicles on pedestrian walkways and obstructing the movement of pedestrians. Driving Against Traffic: Travelling in the wrong direction on one-way roads.

Travelling in the wrong direction on one-way roads. Unauthorised Parking: Parking vehicles in restricted or unauthorised areas.

Parking vehicles in restricted or unauthorised areas. Parking in No-Parking Zones: Violating designated no-parking restrictions.

Violating designated no-parking restrictions. Jumping Traffic Signals: Failing to obey traffic signals at road junctions.

The proposed changes are part of the government's efforts to strengthen traffic enforcement and improve road discipline. However, the final decision on the revised penalties is still awaited.