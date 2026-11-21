Bengaluru is all set to welcome the winter season with the return of its popular annual flower show at Cubbon Park.

Organised by the State Department of Horticulture, the 11-day event will begin on November 25, offering visitors an opportunity to admire colourful floral arrangements, creative installations, gardening displays and family-friendly activities.

The exhibition is expected to attract large crowds, including families, school students and nature enthusiasts looking to enjoy the seasonal blooms.

This year's Cubbon Park Flower Show will also celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava, adding a cultural touch to the floral exhibition.

With thousands of flower pots and several attractions planned across the venue, the event is expected to be one of Bengaluru's major winter attractions.