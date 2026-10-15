Heavy rain accompanied by thunder lashed Bengaluru after a prolonged dry spell, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic disrupted. Several areas, including Majestic and Jayanagar, reported showers, while the Bengaluru-Hosur Highway faced flooding near Chandapura.

Bengaluru witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rain this evening, bringing relief from the scorching heat but disrupting normal life across several parts of the city. After a prolonged dry spell, the downpour, accompanied by thunder, left major roads waterlogged and caused traffic congestion, making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to navigate the streets.

Areas including Majestic, Jayanagar, KR Market and the vicinity of Vidhana Soudha experienced rainfall, catching many commuters returning home from work off guard. Several people sought shelter at bus stops and near shops to escape the downpour, while roadside vendors faced difficulties as the rain disrupted their businesses.

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Heavy Rain Lashes Several Parts Of Bengaluru

The sudden downpour affected several locations across Bengaluru, including Majestic, Town Hall, KR Market, Jayanagar, Seshadripuram, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Mysore Bank Circle and Corporation. Rain was also reported in and around Yelahanka, Lalbagh, V.V. Puram, Basavanagudi, Gandhi Bazaar, South End Circle and Basappa Circle.

The rain began in the evening and continued for about an hour, according to the information available. The intense showers caught many commuters unprepared, forcing them to take shelter at bus stops and outside shops. While some pedestrians used umbrellas to make their way through the rain, others waited for the downpour to ease before continuing their journeys.

The rain also affected roadside vendors, whose businesses were disrupted by the wet conditions. Although the showers brought temporary relief from the heat, waterlogging and traffic congestion added to the difficulties faced by residents during the evening commute.

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Bengaluru-Hosur Highway Waterlogged Near Chandapura

Heavy rainfall left parts of the Bengaluru-Hosur Highway waterlogged near Kittaganahalli Cross in Chandapura. After about an hour of intense rain, water accumulated on the road, making it difficult for vehicles to move through the affected stretch.

Traffic congestion was reported as motorists struggled to navigate the flooded sections. The situation also inconvenienced pedestrians, some of whom sought shelter near roadside shops and stalls while waiting for the rain to subside.

Poor Drainage Adds To Waterlogging Concerns

Recurring waterlogging near Kittaganahalli Cross has raised concerns about the drainage system in the area. According to the information provided, inadequate drainage and drains clogged with rubbish and debris have contributed to the problem.

The stretch reportedly experiences flooding whenever heavy rain occurs, creating difficulties for commuters and residents. The accumulation of rainwater on the highway has also raised concerns about road safety and the need for effective drainage maintenance.

Motorists Voice Frustration Over Highway Conditions

The waterlogged highway has left motorists frustrated, with vehicles struggling to pass through flooded sections and traffic jams forming in several places. Some motorists have reportedly expressed their anger towards the highway authority over the recurring problem.

The latest spell of heavy rain has once again highlighted the challenges Bengaluru faces during intense showers, particularly in areas where drainage problems contribute to waterlogging. Better drain maintenance and effective rainwater management could help reduce recurring flooding and ease travel difficulties during the rainy season.

The evening downpour has disrupted traffic across several parts of the city, causing delays for commuters travelling home from work. While the rain has offered respite from the heat, persistent waterlogging remains a concern for Bengaluru residents and motorists.