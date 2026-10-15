Drought and poor agricultural conditions in Karnataka’s Huvina Hadagali have affected liquor sales, with excise revenue falling short of its three-month target by nearly ₹1.45 crore. Migration, delayed wages and pending benefits have added to the financial strain.

Agriculture plays a crucial role in sustaining rural economies, supporting livelihoods and driving spending across various sectors. However, a failed monsoon and the resulting drought have severely affected farmers and daily wage workers in Huvina Hadagali taluk. With agricultural activities slowing down, many workers are struggling to make ends meet, while others have migrated in search of employment.

The resulting cash crunch has also affected liquor sales, leaving the Excise Department falling short of its revenue targets.

22 Liquor Outlets In The Taluk

Huvina Hadagali taluk has 22 liquor outlets, including 10 CL-2 retail liquor shops, five MSIL outlets, three CL-9 bars and restaurants, one CL-4 club, and three CL-7 lodges and boarding establishments.

The Excise Department sets monthly sales targets for these outlets based on consumption patterns. However, sales fell short of the targets in July, August and September.

In July, the department set a target of 16,911 boxes, but the outlets sold only 15,186 boxes, leaving a shortfall of 1,725 boxes. In August, against a target of 14,036 boxes, sales stood at 12,843 boxes, resulting in a shortfall of 1,193 boxes. September recorded the smallest gap, with sales of 14,457 boxes against a target of 14,498 boxes, leaving a shortfall of 41 boxes.

Overall, the target for the three months was 45,445 boxes, while actual sales stood at 42,486 boxes, resulting in a shortfall of 2,959 boxes.

Excise Duty Collection Falls Short Of Target

The government had set a three-month excise duty collection target of ₹22,26,80,500. However, the department collected only ₹20,81,86,300, leaving a shortfall of ₹1,44,94,200, or approximately ₹1.45 crore.

The department had expected to collect around ₹7.42 crore in excise duty each month. The lower-than-expected liquor sales have affected revenue collection over the three-month period.

Delayed Wages And Pending Benefits Add To Hardship

The drought has left farmers and daily wage workers with limited incomes. Many labourers from villages and tandas have migrated elsewhere in search of work as agricultural employment has declined.

Although work was provided to labourers across 26 gram panchayats in the taluk under the VB-G RAM G scheme, workers have reportedly not received their wages on time. Monthly pensions and payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme are also reportedly pending, adding to the financial difficulties faced by many households.

With little money available to meet daily expenses, some regular drinkers have reportedly cut down on liquor purchases. This decline in spending is being linked to the shortfall in excise duty collection.

Excise Inspector Cites Drought And Migration

Siddesh Naik, Excise Inspector of Huvina Hadagali, said the taluk has 22 liquor outlets and that monthly sales targets continue to rise.

He said the department had set an excise duty collection target of ₹22.26 crore but collected only ₹20.81 crore during the three-month period. He also noted that the drought had forced several labourers to migrate in search of work, while reduced purchasing power had affected liquor sales.

Regular Drinkers Also Feel The Financial Strain

A regular drinker who requested anonymity said the lack of employment and delayed wage payments had made it difficult for workers to manage their expenses.

He also pointed to delays in pension payments, adding that people had reduced their spending on liquor because they had little or no money available. His account highlights the financial strain facing some households as the drought continues to affect livelihoods in the taluk.