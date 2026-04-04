A photo posted on X showing a Bengaluru shop selling coconut water by the litre for ₹180 has gone viral, sparking an internet controversy. The post by Ritu Joon led to a widespread debate among users comparing this unusual pricing and selling method to what is common in their own cities.

A humble roadside coconut shop in Bengaluru has sparked an unexpected internet controversy when a lady posted a photo of coconut water being sold by the litre. Ritu Joon uploaded a photograph on X that shows a booth with a giant chalkboard announcing the price: "1 litre 180." Many users on the internet were drawn to the odd price model, as coconut water is generally sold per coconut rather than by volume in most parts of India.

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Sharing the photo, Joon wrote, “I have seen coconut water sold in litres only in Bengaluru. Peak Bengaluru.” The post quickly drew attention and sparked conversations among users who compared the price and selling method with what they experience in their own cities.

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How Did Social Media React?

Many people commented on the pricing and selling method, with some calling it exorbitant and others claiming similar tactics exist in other locations.

One user said, "₹180 is way too much, I drink it in my hometown for ₹50." Another person said, "This kind of thing is only possible in Bengaluru." A third user also noted the pricing disparity, commenting, "180 is very costly in my home town; you can get it for 50 only."

Others, however, argued that selling coconut water per volume is not unusual. One user said, “Even in Hyderabad, they sell either per coconut or by the litre.” Another person was less astonished by the premise, stating, "This is commonplace. But do not purchase like this."