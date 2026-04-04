A Mumbai resident's viral tweet about his two-month stay in Bengaluru has sparked a debate online. He describes missing Mumbai's compassionate people, contrasting it with Bengaluru where he feels every small interaction, from dealing with auto drivers to tenants, is a negotiation.

Mumbai, famed for its warmth and daily compassion, has come back into attention after a Mumbai resident described how living in Bengaluru made him miss the city's inhabitants. @poobesh, an X (formerly Twitter) user, wrote a tweet reminiscing on his two-month stay in Bengaluru. The user stated that he missed Mumbai, particularly the people, and mentioned a distinct contrast in how ordinary encounters felt in the two cities.

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According to the post, even tiny, ordinary encounters in Bengaluru appear to include some form of bargaining. From dealing with vehicle drivers to arranging with packers to negotiating with prior renters, the user felt that many scenarios featured someone attempting to "squeeze something out of you".

"Each tiny interaction here feels like a negotiation. Auto drivers, packers, and former renters. "Everyone is trying to get something out of you," the user added. In comparison, he regarded Mumbai as more relaxed and compassionate in everyday life. He used a simple example to show the distinction.

In Mumbai, he writes, a cab driver noticed the heat and turned on the air conditioning without being asked. In Bengaluru, however, he felt it was necessary to seek it, almost as if it were a personal favour.

"Here, you must beg for it as if it were a personal favour. That explains everything," he wrote.

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How Did Netizens React?

In reaction to the post, X users expressed a variety of opinions, with some claiming they could connect to the similarity and others pointing out that such experiences vary depending on individual expectations and conditions.

One person responded, "Exactly! “Mumbai is much more welcoming and warm.” A second user said, "People are friendly and inviting everywhere. You merely need to acquire a sense of the place and its inhabitants. Please give it some time."

A third person said, "Bangalore is developing, I think. You cannot compare apples and oranges."

A fourth user added, "I spent barely three months in Mumbai and I still miss it so much. It has everything to offer. Only if the expense of living was not a concern, I would chose to live in Mumbai for the rest of my life.