A woman from Bengaluru, Amisha Aggarwal, shared her experience from a two-week trip to Japan, which quickly went viral. She noted that her biggest culture shock was not the technology but the population's high level of civic sense, including no honking, littering, or pushing, and punctual trains.

A woman from Bengaluru stirred a social media buzz after posting her experience during a recent trip to Japan. Amisha Aggarwal remarked on what stuck out to her during her two-week visit, emphasising disparities in public conduct and civic spirit. Amisha Aggarwal, in her review of X, stated that the most surprising aspect for her was not the technology, but the people's daily discipline.

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Aggarwal stated that during her visit, she saw increased civic decorum in daily life. According to her, there was no needless honking, jostling, or evident garbage. Moreover, trains were punctual. She explained that this experience taught her that growth is represented not just in GDP statistics, but also in people's conduct.

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In the post, she wrote: “Spent two weeks in Japan, and the biggest culture shock wasn’t technology. It was basic civic sense. No honking, no pushing, no litter, trains arriving to the minute. Turns out development is mostly behaviour, not GDP.”

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Social Media Reactions

Her post has sparked an online debate about public discipline and civic duty. A user said, "Japan's efficiency isn't just about systems; it's about people choosing discipline every single day."

A other user wrote: "Japan stands as one of the world's most ancient civilisations, gracefully preserving its decorum and cultural identity."

One user commented, "What I appreciate about Japan is that, when a natural calamity happens, even of devastating consequences, the administration acts quickly and restores everything super fast."

Several others used the opportunity to reflect on civic habits closer to home. One user wrote, "So true, most educated people in India forget the basic civic sense at most places and that is what causes frequent problems." Another user responded with appreciation for the observation, saying, "Awesome point of view."