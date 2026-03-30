A series of viral photographs show a flight cabin left in chaos with trash, sparking an online debate. The post highlights that poor civic sense is not limited to public transport like trains but is also prevalent among air travelers, despite the cabin crew's efforts to collect waste.

A series of photographs showing cluttered aeroplane seats after landing has ignited an online debate about civic duty and if poor public conduct occurs across all modes of transportation. Ritu Joon's photographs on X show a flight cabin in chaos, with food wrappers, tissues, and other rubbish thrown over seats and tray tables. Many people have been astonished by not just the trash, but also the circumstances in which it was left behind.

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“I clicked these pictures on the flight after landing,” Joon wrote, adding that the cabin crew had made an effort to prevent exactly this situation. “The air hostesses came to every seat before landing to collect waste, yet this is how the seats looked after reaching the destination.”

Her message rapidly grabbed traction, with users commenting on what they viewed as a representation of a larger issue. Joon said that similar attitude is frequently chastised in public transportation, such as trains and buses, but the occurrence demonstrates that the problem is not restricted to a single location.

"We often complain about such behaviour in trains and buses, but this shows that even people travelling by flight don't always have good civic sense," she further said.

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The photographs have subsequently elicited a wide range of comments online, from irritation to contemplation. While some users were outraged by the absence of basic decency, others contended that civic sense is more about individual responsibility than where one goes.

A user wrote: “Turbulence se zyada dangerous hai yeh habit.” “Compassion for other individuals is missing. If a person is compassionate about the one who has to clean this, they will simply throw this in waste bin when airline staff comes to collect waste. They won't leave the trash here. We need to be more compassionate,” another user wrote.

“Only one thing to say about such people: common sense is not so common after all,” added another.

A third user: “More than basic civic sense it’s the sense of entitlement that allows them to justify such behavior.”

The episode has once again exposed a painful truth: the maintenance of common places is dependent not just on mechanisms, but also on the daily decisions made by individuals who use them.