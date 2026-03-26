A Bengaluru tenant, after paying Rs 80,000 in moving costs and deposit, is facing an eviction threat just 15 days into their tenancy. The dispute arose after the landlord discovered the tenant was drying their newborn's clothes at a neighbour's house, a measure taken due to the lack of a balcony or proper drying facilities.

Imagine paying Rs 80,000 to move into a new house, only to face an eviction warning 15 days later. A Bengaluru tenant is living a nightmare following a disagreement over a simple need: drying clothing. The tenant claims that despite paying a Rs 50,000 deposit and exorbitant fees, the landlord has given a one-month notice to quit. What triggered the event? Because the property lacked a balcony, the tenant used a neighbour's area with their full consent to dry their newborn's clothes. Now, the family is stranded between a competitive rental market and a landlord who refuses to negotiate.

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“Bangalore landlord threatening eviction after 15 days - all over neighbor's permission to dry clothes (paid 80K in fees),” the tenant wrote on Reddit.

Explaining the situation, the individual continued, "I'm renting in Bangalore with my family (including a newborn) and have been having trouble drying clothes since day one." The property's drying facilities are poor, with no suitable nails or grills, little sun exposure, and a limited front area. Important context: This is a 1BHK on the second floor with NO BALCONY (as confirmed by the landlord during the rental agreement talks). We moved in on March 4th, having paid all fees."

The tenant said that shortly after moving there, they asked to use the terrace to dry their children's clothes, but the landlord refused. Unable to adequately dry the clothing, the family begged their neighbour to use their residence, which they agreed to.

“Landlord discovered I'm using neighbor's house (WITH their permission) for drying clothes. IMMEDIATELY threatened termination "by this week".

The tenant shared, “My Financial Situation: I've already paid: 50,000 security deposit (Bangalore standard). 10,000 packers and movers. 20,000 broker fees (Bangalore rates),” adding, “Total: 80,000 invested in just 15 days in Bangalore.”

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The tenant asked various questions, including asking for the rights they have.

Social Media Reactions

A person wrote, “Advocate here since the text offers more emotional information than is needed. Given the facts, I can simply instruct him to write him a legal notice asking for Rs 80,000 or to wait until the rental agreement expires (if there is one) and then ask for Rs 80,000 before leaving the residence. Most likely, he is extorting more money. Please contact me with specifics and a rental agreement so that I can adapt my recommendations.”

Another person said, "You presumably signed a rental agreement with him. It would be specified how much notice you or the landlord should provide. So, legally, he can. I believe he found someone who is willing to pay more. If you and your neighbour have discussed it, I don't understand why the landlord is concerned."

““The landlord seems to be harassing you into leaving the place so that he gets to keep the deposit as well. In a way, pulling a fraud on you. Don't leave the place,” another user added.