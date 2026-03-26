A man shared an emotional video thanking a stranger who helped the ambulance carrying his mother navigate heavy traffic. The video shows a biker acting as a one-man escort, clearing a path to ensure they reached the hospital on time, an act that has since gone viral.

A man released an emotional video in which he expresses his thanks to a stranger who intervened to help an ambulance transporting his mother to the hospital cut through the turmoil. The video, published on Instagram by Mayur Bagul, captured a scene on March 18 when the guy was attempting to transport his mother from Badlapur to Sion Hospital but became stopped in heavy traffic.

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The video shows a packed stretch of road with vehicles moving ahead beneath an overpass. The ambulance, with the man and his mother inside, was straining to navigate the congested roadways. A biker emerged and took command of the issue.

Riding slightly ahead of the ambulance, he began waving to drivers to move aside, weaving cautiously through traffic while strongly gesturing for cars to yield. He slowed down when necessary, sped up to clear gaps, and constantly peeking back to ensure the ambulance was close behind.

He continued to direct traffic, almost like a one-man escort, clearing space lane by lane as the ambulance moved forward. Cars began changing, some reluctantly at first, then more willingly as they saw what was going on.

In the caption, Bagul described how the motorcyclist "acted like a one-man traffic police team" and helped them get at the hospital on time, adding that he would want to find and thank him personally if possible.

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Social Media Reacts

In the comments section, however, viewers focused on the act's motive. "Salute to the parents who raised him!" one person said, directing the admiration toward the ideals that underpin such action.

Another wrote, "May the good he did be rewarded, if not in monetary terms, but in any other way," expressing a quieter type of gratitude, less about the deed itself and more about hope it comes back to him in some form.

Several additional people commented on how unusual it was to see someone step in during high traffic hours, especially without any responsibility to do so. Some compared it to what traffic officials were meant to handle, while others simply noted how natural the answer felt.