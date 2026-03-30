A truck carrying over 12 tonnes of KitKat bars has mysteriously vanished in Europe while traveling from Italy to Poland. In response to the massive chocolate robbery, parent company Nestle issued a humorous statement playing on its famous slogan, which has since sparked a wave of jokes and memes across social media.

A strange chocolate robbery in Europe has sparked global interest after more than 12 tonnes of KitKat bars vanished while in transport, causing both alarm from the brand and an outpouring of jokes online.

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Nestle, the Swiss food giant, acknowledged that a truck carrying a big shipment of KitKat chocolate bars vanished while its way from central Italy. According to Reuters, the cargo, which comprised around 413,000 bars from a new product line, was intended for Poland but never arrived. The particular area where the truck went missing has not been divulged by the firm, and both the vehicle and its cargo have yet to be located.

What has stuck out in this case is KitKat's response to the unprecedented incident. In a message that instantly went viral, the company leaned into its iconic phrase with a sense of humour.

"We always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT, but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate," a business spokesperson said. It noted that, while it could "appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste," cargo theft remains an increasing threat for firms in all industries.

Nestle also revealed that the stolen chocolate bars are not entirely untraceable. Each batch carries a unique code, and anyone attempting to scan these codes would be prompted with instructions to contact the company.

Social Media Can't Keep Calm

As word spread about the chocolate robbery, social media users quickly turned it into a meme fest. One person remarked about the ridiculousness of selling such a large amount of chocolate on the illicit market, saying, "Imagine attempting to sell 12 tonnes of KitKats. Psst, you want a four-finger bar? Do not tell Hershey. The wafer black market is about to explode."

Another joked that they were waiting for a "hostage-style ransom note" in which chunks of KitKat were broken off and submitted as proof. Some people even added a satirical twist, implying that the event may have been a distraction from previous chocolate business issues, despite the lack of evidence.