    Veteran RSS Pracharak Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

    Renowned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Pracharak and former Sahasarakaryavah, Madan Das Devi, breathed his last at the age of 81 on Monday morning. The veteran leader, who also served as the National Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, passed away at 5 AM at Rashtrotthana Hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru.

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 5:39 PM IST

    Madan Das Devi held a significant influence over a notable group of political figures. Among those who were trained under his guidance included Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, J P Nadda, and Dattatreya Hosabale.  

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Madan Das Devi. He took to Twitter to say, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Madan Das Devi ji. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. I not only had a close association with him, but always got to learn a lot from him. May God give strength to all the workers and their families in this hour of grief. om Shanti!"

    Popularly known as Madanji, he was a prominent figure in the public eye. During the tenure of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government at the Centre, he played a crucial role as a liaison between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

    After enduring years of ill health, he sought treatment at the renowned Vivekananda Yoga Centre in Anekal. However, his condition did not improve significantly, prompting a recent transfer to Rashtrottana Hospital. An individual of great significance, he played a pivotal role in the Swadeshi movement.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter, "The information of the demise of Shri Madandas Devi, senior campaigner of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is very sad. The departure of Madan Das ji, who selflessly devoted his life to the service of the nation and union work, is an irreparable loss to the organization. He was like a source of inspiration for crores of workers. May God give him a place in his feet. Om Shanti Shanti"

    The mortal remains will be kept for paying tributes at RSS office in Bengaluru from 1.30 PM to 4 PM today. The last rituals are scheduled to take place in Pune, Maharashtra, at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 25.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
