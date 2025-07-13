Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passed away at 83 in Hyderabad. His career spanned over four decades and 750 films, with roles ranging from villainous to comedic.

Renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, 83, passed away on Sunday at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad after battling illness for the past few days.

Born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Rao began his illustrious career in cinema with the 1978 film Pranam Khareedhu. Over four decades, he appeared in over 750 films, carving a unique space for himself in Telugu cinema.

Rao's journey in the entertainment industry began as a theatre artiste, where he was acclaimed for his commanding voice and expressive acting. He then transitioned to films, redefining negative roles with his distinctive performances.

Rao's career was filled with a wide range of characters, from villains and comic roles to emotionally layered supporting characters. His co-actors, includes big names like Krishna, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and Sai Dharam Tej.

Andhra CM condoles "irreparable loss"

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condoled the demise of renowned actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao and termed his passing as an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry.

Scroll to load tweet…

In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my profound condolences to his family members."

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed his condolences.

Scroll to load tweet…

"In his four-decade cinematic journey, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu portrayed numerous distinctive roles, earning a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences. With his unique acting, he breathed life into countless characters. He also earned acclaim for acting in other languages".

In 1999, he won as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency and gained recognition as a "good leader" through public service, he noted.

"His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. I pray to God that his sacred soul may find peace. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family members of Kota Srinivasa Rao garu"

Work front

Ahana Pellanta, Pratighatana, Yamudiki Mogudu, Khaidi No.786, Shiva, Bobbili Raja, Yamaleela, Santosham, Bommarillu, Athadu, and Race Gurram are among his few memorable films. One of his notable roles was in Ram Charan's hit film Naayak (2013).

In addition to his film career, Rao also ventured into politics, serving as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency between 1999 and 2004. His politician roles on-screen were also well-received, including his portrayal of an MLA in the film Julayi (2012) starring Allu Arjun.

Rao's last film appearance was in Kabzaa (2023), directed by R. Chandru, featuring an ensemble cast including Upendra Rao, Shiva Rajkumar, Kiccha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran.