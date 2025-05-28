Veteran actor Anant Nag, Grammy winner Ricky Kej, entrepreneur Prashanth Prakash, and folk artist Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar were honoured with Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu.

New Delhi: Renowned actor Anant Nag, Grammy Award-winning music director Ricky Kej, and two other Kannadigas were conferred with Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held on Tuesday. The awards recognised their significant contributions to Kannada cinema and the music industry.

Anant Nag received the Padma Bhushan, while Grammy Award winner and Indian music director Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Prashanth Prakash, and Bagalkot's Gondali (folk song) artist Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar were honoured with the Padma Shri.

President Murmu confers Padma Awards on 68 achievers

President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma awards on 68 individuals for the year 2025. Former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar (Padma Vibhushan), dancer Shobana Chandrakumar (Padma Bhushan), and Sadhvi Ritambhara (Padma Shri) were among the recipients honoured at the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A total of 139 individuals were announced as Padma awardees for 2025, with 71 receiving their awards on April 28. The remaining 68 were honoured on Tuesday.