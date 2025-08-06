Bengaluru’s markets are packed with shoppers ahead of the Varamahalakshmi festival despite sharp rises in flower and fruit prices. Rain damage to crops in Tamil Nadu and local supply shortages have driven prices of jasmine.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s markets are bustling with activity as shoppers prepare for the Varamahalakshmi festival. Despite steep hikes in flower and fruit prices, crowds thronged markets on Tuesday, anticipating even higher costs on the eve of the celebration. KR Market witnessed heavy footfall, while other markets like Malleswaram, Gandhibazar, Yeshwanthpur, Madiwala, and Magadi Road also saw brisk sales. Several makeshift mini-markets have sprung up in residential areas to cater to the demand.

Soaring Flower Prices Ahead Of Festival

Kanakambara flowers have seen the sharpest rise in price, with demand also driving up costs of jasmine, champaka, chrysanthemums, marigolds, roses, lotus, ketaki, and other decorative flowers used for Lakshmi idol adornment.

Despite the surge, shoppers continued buying flowers along with sarees, blouses, Lakshmi idols, and silver masks for the deity.

Rain Damage Pushes Prices Higher

Heavy rainfall during the harvest season has damaged large quantities of flowers. Vendors are being forced to sell their stock on the same day to avoid spoilage caused by moisture.

Flowers grown in polyhouses can be stored longer, but they come at a significantly higher cost. Vendors at KR Market blamed supply shortages on rain damage in Tamil Nadu, a major jasmine supplier, and the reliance on nearby regions like Chikkaballapur and Kolar.

Fruit Prices Also Shoot Up

Fruit prices have climbed as well, with pomegranates and apples costing up to ₹300 per kg.

Fruit Prices (₹ per kg unless mentioned)

Banana: 120–140

Guava: 100

Sweet Lime: 120

Pomegranate: 250–300

Apple: 250–300

Pineapple (pair): 60

Loose Flower Prices At KR Market (Per Kg Unless Mentioned)