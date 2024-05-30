Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Unknown bag creates panic among residents in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar, police rush to scene

    A suspicious black bag found near a Ramamurthy Nagar flyover caused an alarm on Wednesday. Police quickly determined it contained clothes, likely left behind accidentally. Heightened vigilance follows recent bomb threats in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The authorities' swift response ensured community safety amidst ongoing national security concerns.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 30, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    A suspicious black bag discovered near a busy flyover in Ramamurthy Nagar caused alarm among residents on Wednesday. The bag, found on the footpath, immediately drew attention, leading passersby to notify authorities about the potential threat.

    Responding swiftly to the alert, the Ramamurthy Nagar police arrived on the scene to investigate. Upon inspection, officers found that the bag contained clothes. It is believed that someone inadvertently left the bag behind after getting off a bus.

    The heightened sense of suspicion among residents is understandable given the recent wave of bomb threats across the country. These incidents include threats in Ahmedabad and Delhi schools, multiple airports, and other locations, all of which have kept citizens on high alert.

    Adding to the tension, just yesterday on May 29, Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport faced a fake bomb threat. A threatening message was found scrawled on a restroom mirror in the Alpha 3 building, warning of an imminent explosion targeting the airport's management and staff offices within 25 minutes.

    The discovery at the airport led to a robust response from security forces. A dog squad and officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were deployed to conduct a thorough sweep of the premises.

    These recent incidents have heightened public awareness and vigilance, contributing to the swift action taken in Ramamurthy Nagar. The authorities' prompt response helped quickly resolve the situation, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of the local community.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 9:14 AM IST
