A tragic accident on the Bengaluru–Chennai Expressway near Kolar claimed the lives of a mother and son after two cars collided due to poor visibility and lack of clear signage near a road repair site. Police have launched an investigation.

Kolar: A horrific car accident occurred on the Chennai–Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC) National Highway on Tuesday morning, resulting in the deaths of a mother and son. Police said the accident happened near Chikkasabenahalli Gate in Malur taluk of Kolar district when a Volkswagen and an Audi car collided head-on.

Victims Identified

Ishwar – Engineering graduate from KGF

Janini – Ishwar's mother, a homemaker

Background Of the Accident

Due to ongoing road repairs just 100 meters away, the two-lane highway was temporarily reduced to a single lane. Indicator boards placed on the roadside were reportedly not clearly visible due to dense fog, leading to a head-on collision between the Volkswagen heading toward Bengaluru and the oncoming Audi.

Although both drivers attempted to brake at the last moment, the short distance between them made the collision unavoidable. The impact of the crash completely crushed the front of the Volkswagen, killing Ishwar and Janini on the spot. They were trapped inside the car.

Three individuals in the Audi, including the driver and a passenger seated on the engine side, sustained injuries to their hands and legs. They were taken to Malur Government Hospital for treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

A team from the Malur Police Station arrived at the scene and cleared the wreckage with the help of a crane. A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress.

“Proper health and safety indicator boards were not visible during the ongoing road repair work. We will inspect the accident site with the task force within 24 hours and issue a notice to the highway authority,” said a police official.

Locals Demand Accountability And Action

Local residents have raised several demands with the district administration and highway authority:

Installation of LED emergency lights and clearly marked color strip signs at every kilometer within the repair zone

Deployment of traffic marshals to manage traffic flow during repair work

Immediate compensation of ₹5 lakh for each of the victims’ families from the government’s disaster relief fund

Closure of one side of the highway during the rainy season to speed up road work and reduce risks.

Safety Experts Urge Speed Control And Signage

Road safety experts have recommended that the highway authority reduce speed limits where vehicles from both directions are forced to share a single lane. Proper signage and alerts should be installed to warn approaching drivers and minimise further incidents.