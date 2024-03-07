Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tumkur shocker: Three arrested in alleged gang-rape of young girl at Siddaganga Math fair

    At the Siddaganga Matha fair in Tumkur, a young girl was allegedly gang-raped and recorded on a mobile phone. Perpetrators blackmailed her with the footage, but she reported the incident. Law enforcement raided a house in Bandepalya and apprehended three suspects. The case is under the POCSO Act investigation.

    Tumkur shocker: Three arrested in alleged gang-rape of young girl at Siddaganga Math fair vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    A young girl attending the Siddaganga Matha fair was allegedly gang-raped at Tumkur. The victim, who was enjoying the festivities near a hill, was forcibly taken away and assaulted. What's even more appalling is that the perpetrators recorded the heinous act on a mobile phone.

    According to reports, the culprits then used the recorded footage of her sitting with her boyfriend, to blackmail the victim, threatening to release it unless she complied with their demands. However, the girl refused to be silenced and mustered the courage to report the incident to the authorities.

    Dumka horror: Spanish woman recounts night of terror as seven men assault, gang-rape her

    Following the victim's complaint, law enforcement swiftly sprang into action, raiding a house in Bandepalya, believed to be linked to the crime. The Tumkur Women's Police Station promptly filed a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    The police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the case. Identified as Amogh, Hanumant, and Pratap, the accused, all residents of Bandepalaya, are currently in custody as the investigation unfolds.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
