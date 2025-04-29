Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defended Congress on national security, saying it doesn't need lessons. He emphasized unity after the Pahalgam attack row and addressed CM Siddaramaiah's confrontation with a police officer in Belagavi.

Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Tuesday that the Congress party has always made immense sacrifices for the country's security and does not need lessons from others.

The statement follows a row triggered over controversial remarks made by the Congress leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parameshwara said, “The sacrifice made by Congress for the nation's security is immense. No one else has made the kind of sacrifices for national security that Congress has. We don't need to be taught lessons about this by others. We have not taken a soft stand on the Pahalgam incident. Our leaders have already expressed their views in the all-party meeting. This is a matter of national security. All of us must speak cautiously. We must view this beyond party lines and make decisions in a non-partisan manner. On matters of national security, we stand in support of the government. It is unacceptable for one person to say one thing and another to say something else.”

He added that all political parties should stay united on national security issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and avoid making different statements.

Regarding the incident in Belagavi on Monday, where Siddaramaiah was seen gesturing angrily towards a police officer, Parameshwara said, “I have not received full information about this yet. I will speak about it after I gather details on why the CM was so upset. According to the information I have received, some BJP members staged a protest. The CM may have reacted that way, assuming it was a security lapse.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised his hand in anger, appearing to almost slap a police official whom he had summoned onto the stage during a public event in Belagavi. A purported video of the incident was ciruclated widely on social media.

The confrontation unfolded following a protest by BJP women workers near the venue.