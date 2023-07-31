Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tourists barred from Mysuru Palace on August 1-2; Here's why

     

    The world-famous Mysuru Palace will be restricted to tourists on August 1 and 2 due to hosting the 100th G-20 summit. Delegates will visit the palace, and security measures have been implemented by the Karnataka government and police. The summit will discuss global challenges like rising temperatures and pollution.

    Tourists barred from Mysuru Palace on August 1-2; Here's why
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    The world-famous Mysuru Palace has been restricted from entry for tourists, on August 1 and 2. The cultural capital will host the G-20 summit, starting on Monday i.e. July 31 for three days. Mysuru is the host of the 100th G-20 summit.

    Restriction on Mysuru palace visit

    The delegates from various countries are visiting Mysuru Palace for the G-20 summit on Aug 1 and 2. Therefore, in order to provide highest level of security, the Karnataka government and the police have decided to restrict entry for tourists, to the palace. The Mysuru Palace authority has sent out a notice, regarding the prohibition.

    The Palace has been restricted for tourist entry from Aug 1, 2.30 pm to 8 pm of Aug 2. The Sound and light show on Aug 2nd will also be restricted for tourist visit, stated a press release, sent out by the Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board of Management, TS Subramanya. The tourists are requested to co-operate with the authorities regarding the prohibition.

    The delegates of the G-20 summit will be visiting KRS Dam, Srirangapattana and Somanathapura, Post their visit to the Mysuru Palace, say the officials of the G-20 summit.

    The last meeting of the G-20 summit was held in Bengaluru last week. The meeting discussed trade and investment. This year’s summit discusses the Global rise in temperature, Pollution and other global challenges and ways to address them. 

    The police have cordoned off the hotels where the officials are scheduled to stay in Mysuru and CCTV cameras have been installed in the surrounding areas.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
