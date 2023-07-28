Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At G20 climate meet, PM Modi sets ambitious net zero target; showcases India's green initiatives

    India's dedication to wildlife conservation was evident with the launch of the international Big Cat Alliance. The initiative aims to safeguard seven iconic big cat species found across the planet and draws inspiration from the success of Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation program.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023

    In a strong display of his commitment to environmental sustainability and wildlife conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 28) virtually addressed the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting. Emphasizing India's significant strides in renewable energy, PM Modi highlighted the country's position among the top five nations in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. Furthermore, he announced India's ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

    In his address, PM Modi said, "Today, India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. We have also set a target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI, and the leadership group for industry transition. India has consistently been at the forefront of taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, and enrichment."

    It can be seen that India's rapid progress in the renewable energy sector has been signaling its commitment to combat climate change and transition towards cleaner sources of power. The country's ambitious plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 is a significant step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

    Moreover, India's dedication to wildlife conservation was evident with the launch of the international Big Cat Alliance. The initiative aims to safeguard seven iconic big cat species found across the planet and draws inspiration from the success of Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation program.

    With an astounding 70% of the world's tigers found within India's borders, the country's conservation efforts have set an exemplary model for the protection of these majestic creatures.

    "India has recently launched the international Big Cat Alliance for the conservation of 7 big cats on our planet. It is based on our learnings from Project Tiger, a pioneering conservation initiative. As a result of Project Tiger, 70% of the world's tigers are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin," PM Modi said.

    As the world continues to battle environmental threats, India's green commitments and wildlife conservation efforts serve as an inspiring example for global action towards a sustainable and harmonious future. Through its dedicated initiatives and partnerships, India reaffirms its position as a responsible and proactive leader in environmental preservation.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023
