Thousands of devotees braved rain and fog to climb Bindiga Deviramma Hill in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, for darshan during the two-day Jatra Mahotsav, with safety arrangements and special bus services for pilgrims.

Chikkamagaluru: The Bindiga Deviramma Jatra Mahotsav near Mallenahalli in the taluk was inaugurated on Sunday. It has been raining continuously in the foothills of the Western Ghats for the past four to five days. Devotees began climbing the hill at the scheduled time, braving the early morning cold and the thick fog that obscured the path. The overnight rain made the climb challenging, yet thousands of devotees queued patiently to have the darshan of the goddess at the top of the hill and felt blessed.

To Facilitate the Climb for Devotees

To help devotees climb the hill, ropes were tied at several points, and police and Home Guard personnel were stationed along the route, creating a supportive and safe environment. As the devotees ascended, the sun appeared briefly, offering a glimpse of the scenic surroundings. However, the sunshine didn’t last long, leaving the climbers, who tackled the hill like adventurers, somewhat disappointed. Despite the fog and cool breeze, men and women climbed the steep hill in orderly rows, helping one another by holding hands at the more difficult sections.

Two-Day Climb of Bindiga Deviramma Hill

Arrangements have been made this year for a two-day climb of Bindiga Deviramma Hill. On the first day, Sunday, it was estimated that around 15,000 devotees had completed the climb by noon, and by evening, the number had crossed 50,000. Permission has also been granted for devotees to climb the hill on Monday. On Tuesday, following tradition from the Sri Phalaharaswamy Math, local devotees from dozens of villages associated with the Math will gather to climb the goddess’s hill, perform puja rituals throughout the day, and return in the evening after lighting the Marideepa (small lamps).

Parking Arrangements

On the occasion of the Diwali festival, the police department has requested devotees climbing Deviramma Hill to park their vehicles in designated areas in the city, as parking at the Mallenahalli High School grounds has become difficult due to heavy rain. Initially, parking arrangements were made at the school grounds for devotees arriving from within and outside the district.

However, due to excessive rain, parking at that location has become challenging. Therefore, vehicles should be parked in designated areas on IG Road, MG Road, DACG Polytechnic College, and other parts of Chikkamagaluru city to avoid traffic jams. The district police have requested that devotees travel to Bindiga Deviramma temple using the KSRTC bus service arranged from the city bus stand and Town Canteen Circle to Mallenahalli, helping pilgrims from Karnataka reach the hill safely.