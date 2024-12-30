Chikkamagaluru sees surge in tourists as homestays, resorts go full for New Year celebrations

Tourists are flocking to Chikkamagaluru to celebrate the New Year amidst its natural beauty. With homestays and resorts nearly fully booked, visitors from across the state and beyond are enjoying festive preparations, including decorations, DJ performances, and special food options, making it a popular destination.

With only two days left for the New Year, tourists are making their way to Chikkamagaluru, also known as the land of coffee, to celebrate the arrival of 2025 amidst nature's beauty. This picturesque destination, known for its hills and lush greenery, is already seeing a surge in visitors eager to welcome the New Year in a serene, natural environment.

Tourists have started flocking to Chikkamagaluru in large numbers, with many opting to stay in the homestays and resorts nestled in the heart of the coffee plantations. The district is a popular choice for those seeking a peaceful escape, with its refreshing climate and scenic beauty, making it a top destination for a New Year getaway.



Karnataka HC issues special directions for 'Gender change' in birth certificate

As the countdown to the New Year continues, nearly 99 per cent of the homestays and resorts in the area are fully booked. Tourists from outside the state have already made reservations, with some having secured their spots a month in advance. The demand has been so high that last-minute bookings are proving difficult, with many tourists being left disappointed as rooms are no longer available, even at higher rates.

There are more than 800 homestays and over 20 resorts in Chikkamagaluru, and most of them are fully occupied by visitors. Those who attempted to book late are being told they must pay double the usual rates, but unfortunately, availability is limited.

The homestays and resorts in the region are gearing up for a vibrant New Year celebration. Workers have already begun putting up festive lights and colourful decorations, creating a welcoming atmosphere for the incoming tourists. Many resorts are offering exciting activities like night DJ performances, fire camps, and access to swimming pools, ensuring guests have an unforgettable experience.

In addition to the festive mood, there will be a variety of food options available, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices. For the first time, some resorts have obtained a special one-day liquor license, allowing guests to enjoy drinks as part of their celebration.

As New Year’s Eve approaches, Chikkamagaluru is set to witness a grand celebration. Tourists, including those from the tech hub of Silicon City, Bengaluru, have already made plans to ring in 2025 in this beautiful hill station. The area’s tranquil environment, coupled with the festive preparations at the homestays and resorts, promises a magical experience for all those lucky enough to have secured their bookings.



New Year's Eve 2024: City-wise restrictions for celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & more

For anyone still hoping to visit, it’s clear that planning ahead is key. With resorts and homestays booked up well in advance, Chikkamagaluru remains one of Karnataka’s most sought-after destinations for the New Year celebration.

Chikkamagaluru is the perfect place for tourists to welcome the New Year. From its natural beauty to the festive preparations at the homestays and resorts, this coffee land is all set to offer an unforgettable experience.

Latest Videos