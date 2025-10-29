In a major boost to farmers, the Yogi Adityanath government has raised sugarcane prices by Rs 30 per quintal for the 2025–26 crushing season, Rs 400 for early and Rs 390 for normal varieties. The hike will add ₹3,000 crore to farmers’ income.

Lucknow, October 29: In a major pro-farmer move, the Yogi government has announced ₹30 per quintal increase in the sugarcane price for the 2025–26 crushing season. The new rates have been fixed at ₹400 per quintal for early varieties and ₹390 per quintal for normal varieties, providing an additional benefit of around ₹3,000 crore to sugarcane farmers, informed Uttar Pradesh’s Minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary.

Fourth sugarcane price hike under CM Yogi

This marks the fourth sugarcane price hike under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tenure—an initiative aimed at strengthening farmers’ incomes and energizing the rural economy.

Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said the government remains committed to honouring the hard work of farmers. “Sugarcane farmers are the backbone of Uttar Pradesh’s economy. It is our firm commitment to ensure they receive fair and timely payment for their produce,” he stated.

Highlighting the government’s record, Chaudhary noted that the Yogi administration has paid ₹2,90,225 crore to sugarcane farmers so far—₹1,42,879 crore more than the ₹1,47,346 crore disbursed during the SP and BSP regimes between 2007 and 2017.

The decision, he said, reflects the government’s unwavering resolve to empower farmers and drive growth in the state’s rural landscape.

Chaudhary further stated, "Uttar Pradesh currently has 122 operational sugar mills, ranking second in the country. While 21 mills were sold off at throwaway prices during previous regimes, the Yogi government’s transparent governance and investor-friendly policies have attracted ₹12,000 crore in fresh investments in the sugar industry. Over the past eight years, four new sugar mills have been established, six closed mills have been revived, and 42 have expanded their crushing capacity, equivalent to adding eight new large mills in terms of capacity. In addition, CBG plants have been set up in two sugar mills, promoting the production of alternative energy within the sector."

Under the government’s innovative “Smart Sugarcane Farmer” system, all processes related to sugarcane cultivation, including acreage registration, calendaring, and slip issuance, have been fully digitized. Farmers now receive their sugarcane slips directly on their mobile phones, and payments are transferred straight to their bank accounts through DBT. This initiative, recognized by the Government of India as a ‘model system’, has completely eliminated middlemen from the process.

Uttar Pradesh has also achieved remarkable growth in ethanol production. The Minister stated, "Due to sustained government efforts, ethanol production in the state has risen from 410 million liters to 1,820 million liters, while the number of distilleries has increased from 61 to 97. Similarly, sugarcane acreage has expanded from 2 million hectares to 2.951 million hectares, making Uttar Pradesh the top state in the country for both sugarcane cultivation and ethanol output."