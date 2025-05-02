The SSLC 2024-25 results are out with a 66.14% pass rate. Girls outperformed boys. Dakshina Kannada topped with 91.12%, while Kalaburagi ranked last. 22 students scored a perfect 625/625. Govt schools had the highest pass rate.

Bengaluru: The results of the 2024–25 SSLC Examination-1, held in March/April, were announced on Friday. The overall pass percentage stands at 66.14%. Government schools recorded the highest pass percentage. As usual, girls outperformed boys. Dakshina Kannada secured the first position with a pass percentage of 91.12%, followed by Udupi (89.96%) in second place and Uttara Kannada (83.19%) in third. Kalaburagi ranked last with a pass percentage of 42.43%. Notably, 22 students achieved a perfect score of 625 out of 625.

The Minister of School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced the results at a press conference held at the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board. The results have been made available on the official website (https://karresults.nic.in) from 12:30 PM onwards.

A total of 144 schools recorded a 0% pass percentage, including 6 government schools, 30 aided schools, and 108 unaided schools. In contrast, 921 schools achieved a 100% pass percentage, comprising 329 government schools, 53 aided schools, and 530 unaided schools.

The pass percentage for girls is 74.00%, while for boys it is 58.07%. Among urban students, 224,900 (67.05%) passed, while 298,175 (65.47%) students from rural areas cleared the examination.

District-wise Pass Percentage:

Dakshina Kannada – 91.12% Udupi – 89.96% Uttara Kannada – 83.19% Shivamogga – 82.29% Kodagu – 82.21% Hassan – 82.12% Sirsi – 80.47% Chikkamagaluru – 77.90% Bengaluru Rural – 74.02% Bengaluru South – 72.30% Bengaluru North – 72.27% Mandya – 69.27% Haveri – 69.03% Kolar – 68.47% Mysuru – 68.39% Bagalkote – 68.29% Gadag – 67.72% Dharwad – 67.62% Vijayanagara – 67.62% Tumakuru – 67.03% Davanagere – 66.09% Chikkaballapura – 63.64% Chitradurga – 63.21% Ramanagara – 63.12% Belagavi – 62.16% Chikkodi – 62.12% Chamarajanagara – 61.45% Madhugiri – 60.65% Ballari – 60.26% Koppala – 57.32% Bidar – 53.25% Raichur – 52.05% Yadgiri – 51.60% Vijayapura – 49.58% Kalaburagi – 42.43%

More than 8.40 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination, which was conducted across 2,818 examination centres in the state from March 21 to April 4. The evaluation of over 50 lakh answer sheets covering all six subjects was carried out by over 75,000 evaluators at various centres across the state from April 11.

The additional 10% grace marks system, which was implemented last year, was discontinued this year following the introduction of webcasting to prevent examination malpractice. Despite the grace marks system last year, the results had seen a 10% decline. However, this year, there has been an 8% improvement in overall results.