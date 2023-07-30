Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Speculations mount over CT Ravi's potential candidacy as BJP state president in Karnataka

    The omission of Karnataka BJP leader C T Ravi from the list of new BJP general secretaries has sparked rumours about him being a potential candidate for the president of the Karnataka unit. Incumbent president Nalin Kumar Kateel's term ends in August, and with him currently, on a one-year extension, Ravi's name has emerged as a possible successor.

    Speculations mount over CT Ravi's potential candidacy as BJP state president in Karnataka
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Ravi, a former MLA from Chikamagalur, suffered defeat in the recent Assembly polls, where BJP failed to win any of the five seats in the district. Despite facing opposition, he is considered close to BJP national general secretary (organization). 

    CT Ravi has been invited to a meeting of the leaders of the BJP High Command on August 2. He noted that the position of state president cannot be requested. According to him, the party will decide who would be given the responsibility. "I will accept any position that is offered to me. Otherwise, I am willing to work as a karyakarta. I shall always work for the party". CT Ravi stated.

    According to a source within the BJP, CT Ravi encountered challenges due to a perceived lack of fluency in the Tamil, Marathi and Konkani languages during his tenure as the state in charge for three states - Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Goa. Another source within the BJP revealed that CT Ravi was initially slated to assume the role of BJP State President during the previous appointment period, while Nalin Kumar Kateel was granted the position. However, contrary to expectations, he was instead appointed as the National BJP Secretary.

    There is a strong likelihood that CT Ravi will be selected as the BJP State President, given his exceptional oratory skills and fluency in the Kannada language. Notably, B S Yediyurappa, a prominent Lingayat leader and a member of the BJP parliamentary board, is expected to oppose Ravi's candidacy. The run-up to the Assembly elections saw ongoing clashes between Ravi and Yediyurappa, and after his election loss, Ravi publicly blamed party insiders for alleged collusion with the Opposition.

    While Ravi's organizational skills make him a key player in the party's future in Karnataka, he lacks strong support from any caste group, unlike mass Lingayat leader Yediyurappa. He also holds limited influence over his own Vokkaliga community in the Vokkaliga belt of Karnataka.

    The BJP is eyeing a combination of the Lingayat and Vokkaliga castes for crucial positions in the party, such as party president and Leader of the Opposition in the state. Senior leader Amit Shah hinted during a recent meeting with Karnataka leaders that these appointments would be made in early August.

    The JD(S) also indicated that the BJP was close to deciding the names for these positions, with Ravi being considered for president and (Basanagouda) Yatnal as floor leader. However, the JD(S) stated it was not concerned about the BJP's final choices. 

    The BJP has been facing internal issues since its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls in May, with delays in appointing leaders for crucial posts. The balancing of caste equations is seen as crucial in these appointments.

    Among the potential candidates for BJP state president post, apart from Ravi, is Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who is also a Vokkaliga leader. While Ravi is considered close to Santhosh, Karandlaje is seen as a neutral contender.

    Ravi's political journey has been marked by his unwavering loyalty to the party and the Sangh Parivar, and his firebrand politics that has occasionally featured communal statements. He rose through the BJP ranks in Chikkamagaluru as a youth leader in the post-Babri era. He played a prominent role in the Hindutva agitation for control of a shrine in the Bababudangiri Hills, revered by Hindus and Muslims, with the Hindu groups eventually gaining control.

    Although he became an MLA in 2004 and a minister in 2012 during the Jagadish Shettar-led government, his hardcore Hindutva stance sometimes conflicted with the more moderate leadership of Yediyurappa. In the past, Ravi was considered a potential replacement for Yediyurappa as CM, but Basavaraj Bommai was ultimately chosen as the successor.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg vkp

    Bored with trekking? Soak in this mini-Niagara in Coorg

    Bengaluru: Tweet about rent deposit of Rs 25 lakh in HSR layout stuns Internet! vkp

    Bengaluru: Tweet about rent deposit of Rs 25 lakh in HSR layout stuns Internet!

    Why BBMP is tagging dogs with micro-chips in Bengaluru vkp

    Why BBMP is tagging dogs with micro-chips in Bengaluru

    Police using drones to find man who slipped into Udupi's Arisinagundi waterfalls while posing for reels vkp

    Police using drones to find man who slipped into Udupi’s Arisinagundi waterfalls while posing for reels

    BMTC to launch electric prototype buses in a move to tackle pollution vkp

    BMTC to launch electric prototype buses in a move to tackle pollution

    Recent Stories

    Reality of INDIA BJP alleges around 50 percent of 21 members who visited Manipur have criminal cases snt

    'Reality of INDIA...': BJP alleges around 50 per cent of 21 members who visited Manipur have criminal cases

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film gets another hurdle; now CBFC ask filmmakers to do THIS RBA

    OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film gets another hurdle; now CBFC ask filmmakers to do THIS

    Google latest AI model teaches robots to throw away trash Report gcw

    Google's latest AI model teaches robots to throw away trash: Report

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision anr

    UAE: Finance Ministry releases new tax policy decision

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH snt

    Ashes 2023: England's Stuart Broad receives guard of honour; ends career with six on last ball faced - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon