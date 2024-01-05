Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Speculation mounts on Karnataka's DCM selections after dinner meeting at Minister Satish Jarkiholi's residence

    A dinner meeting at Minister Satish Jarakiholi's residence among Congress leaders in Karnataka sparks intrigue over discussions on appointing three Deputy Chief Ministers. The absence of key leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar fuels speculation, with a focus on strategizing for political moves and Rajanna's plans to address the matter with the High Command in Delhi. Jarakiholi's prior talks with Siddaramaiah raise further questions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    A recent dinner meeting hosted at Minister Satish Jarakiholi's residence has sparked intense speculation and curiosity within the political circles of Congress in Karnataka, particularly concerning the selection of three Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs).

    The dinner gathering held considerable weight as it included Congress leaders  - —Home Minister Parameshwar, HC Mahadevappa, KN Rajanna, and Dinesh Gundu Rao. The meeting continued late into the night, focusing on strategizing for upcoming political moves.

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    Notably, KN Rajanna, a key voice within the Congress, raised voice the selection of three DCMs, emphasizing the need for these appointments to be finalized before the Lok Sabha. Rajanna further disclosed plans to engage in discussions with the High Command in Delhi regarding the matter.

    'No bid for CM or DCM post': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi clarifies amid speculations

    Adding to the conspiracy, this meeting took place in the absence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who are currently in Delhi. Dr G. Parameshwar and Dr HC Mahadevappa, influential figures from the Scheduled Caste community, alongside Satish Jarkiholi representing the Scheduled Tribe, convened separately, sparking widespread speculation about the purpose and agenda behind this discreet gathering.

    The curiosity surrounding the meeting heightened as Satish Jarkiholi was seen engaging in discussions with Siddaramaiah before his departure to Delhi, raising questions about the nature of their discussions and the subsequent ministerial meeting.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
