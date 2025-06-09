A viral video from Bengaluru shows a heated argument between an auto driver and a woman passenger over an alleged Rapido fare overcharge and language dispute. An FIR was filed and the driver was blacklisted.

Bengaluru: A video of an argument between an auto-rickshaw driver and a woman passenger in Bengaluru has gone viral, sparking debate over language bias and ride fare disputes in the city. The altercation reportedly began when the driver demanded the woman speak in Kannada before addressing her concerns about an alleged overcharge during a Rapido fare.

In the video, the woman can be seen questioning an auto driver for allegedly asking a fare higher than what the Rapido app had displayed. "Why are you asking more than what Rapido is showing?" she asks during the exchange. As tensions rise, she adds, "Don't scream at me. I’ll only pay what the app says. I’m scared," in an effort to ease the situation.

She further said that the auto-driver demanded Rs 390 while the app showed Rs 296. “He mocked me for speaking Hindi. Told me I had no right to be here if I didn't speak Kannada. But this wasn't about language. This was about entitlement, aggression, and disrespect. If you have ever felt unsafe or second-guessed yourself in moments like this alone. you are not wrong. And you have every right to say no.,” the woman alleged in a social media post.

‘This is not about North vs South’

In a seperate post, the woman said that the incident was not about North vs South, but about equality and unity – "for people from Bangalore and people who have come from outside." She said that Bangalore was for everyone, and urged not to divide it. “I shared my experience with a Rapido driver because I felt unsafe. He quoted the wrong fare, and when I calmly questioned it, he screamed at me and tried to intimidate me. I called Rapido support and got the fare confirmed. I filed a FIR. The driver has now been blacklisted. Other women have come forward with similar experiences with the same man. This is not about blaming a city of a region. It is about calling out repeated unsafe behaviour, and making sure it does not happen again,” she added.

Several other Instagram users came out in support of the woman, saying that they too have faced the same issue with the auto driver. One woman wrote, “This guy is making a habit of this! He accepted my 6:25 AM Ola trip and then demanded an extra Rs 100. He claims there is some error in the app and is clearly trying to fool customers.”