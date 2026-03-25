South Western Railway has launched a weekly special train between Hubballi and Rameswaram for summer. Running from April to May, it offers multiple stops, classes, and aims to ease holiday travel rush.

With summer holidays just around the corner, a huge increase in passenger traffic is expected. Keeping this in mind, the South Western Railway has taken a major step. It has decided to launch a special train service between SSS Hubballi Junction and Rameswaram station. The railway department has announced that a weekly special express train will run for a total of 9 trips.

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Here are the train details

Train number 07355 SSS Hubballi–Rameswaram Weekly Special Express will leave from Hubballi at 6:50 AM every Sunday on April 5, 12, 19, 26 and May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31. The train is scheduled to reach Rameswaram at 5:20 AM the next day.

On its return journey, train number 07356 Rameswaram–SSS Hubballi Weekly Special Express will depart from Rameswaram at 8:00 PM every Monday on April 6, 13, 20, 27 and May 4, 11, 18, 25, and June 1. This train will reach Hubballi at 7:40 PM the next day.

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Stops along the route

These special trains will stop at several key stations in both directions. The stops include Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davanagere, Chikkajajur, Birur, Arsikere, Tiptur, Tumakuru, Banaswadi, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Manamadurai, and Ramanathapuram.

For the convenience of passengers, the train has coaches of different classes. It includes one AC First Class, two AC Two-tier, three AC Three-tier, and six Sleeper Class coaches. Additionally, there will be four General Second Class coaches, one pantry car, one generator-cum-brake van, and one second-class luggage-cum-brake van with facilities for differently-abled passengers (Divyang-friendly).

The South Western Railway has announced that advance ticket booking for this special train has already begun and has requested passengers to make full use of this service. The railway expects a good response to this initiative, which aims to make summer travel smoother.

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