South Western Railway has cancelled daytime train services between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru/Karwar for six months due to electrification work on the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road section. The decision has sparked outrage among passengers.

Bengaluru: Several train services have been temporarily cancelled due to safety and railway electrification work on the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road section from June 1 to November 1, 2025. The Yeshwantpur–Mangaluru Junction Weekly Express (Train No. 16539) will be cancelled on Saturdays from May 31 to November 1, 2025. Similarly, the Mangaluru Junction–Yeshwantpur Weekly Express (Train No. 16540), operating on Sundays, will be cancelled from June 1 to November 2, 2025.

The Yeshwantpur–Mangaluru Junction Tri-Weekly Express (Train No. 16575), running on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, will be cancelled from June 1 to October 30, 2025. Additionally, the Mangaluru–Yeshwantpur Tri-Weekly Express (Train No. 16576), operating on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, will also be cancelled from June 2 to October 31, 2025.

Furthermore, the Yeshwantpur–Karwar Tri-Weekly Express (Train No. 16515), running on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from June 2 to October 31, 2025, and the Karwar–Yeshwantpur Tri-Weekly Express (Train No. 16516), operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from June 3 to November 1, 2025, have also been cancelled.

Passenger Outrage

South Western Railway’s decision to cancel daytime train services between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Junction/Karwar for 154 days, starting May 31, to facilitate Railway Electrification (RE) in the Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road Ghat section has shocked commuters and passenger associations.

In a notification issued on May 15, South Western Railway announced the cancellation of Train Nos. 16539/16540 and 16575/16576 (Yeshwantpur–Mangaluru Junction–Yeshwantpur weekly and tri-weekly services), as well as Train Nos. 16515/16516 (Yeshwantpur–Karwar–Yeshwantpur tri-weekly service), from May 31 to November 1. Except for the Ghat section, railway electrification has been completed between Hassan and Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road and Mangaluru Junction.