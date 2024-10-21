Karnataka: Stones placed on railway tracks near Mangaluru raise suspicions of vandalism

Police in Mangaluru are investigating a potential act of vandalism after gravel was found on railway tracks in Ullala. Initial reports suggest local children were playing with the gravel. Authorities are also exploring links to recent terrorist threats regarding derailments across India.

Mangaluru: The police are probing a potential act of vandalism after gravel was discovered piled on railway tracks in Ullala, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Saturday night. Initial investigations by the railway police suggest that local children may have stacked the gravel as part of play, rather than it being a deliberate act of sabotage.

The incident occurred around 8:45 PM when trains travelling between Kerala and Mangaluru were in motion. Passengers reported a loud noise as the gravel shifted due to the wind created by the moving bogies. Following reports from locals, the railway police conducted an investigation on-site and returned the next day for further inquiries.



Witnesses indicated that children of migrant workers, who had recently arrived for construction jobs in the area, were playing near the railway tracks. The gravel, which was scattered across the tracks, raised immediate safety concerns, prompting the railway police to ensure that a thorough investigation was underway to ensure security.

Adding to the tension surrounding this incident, recent threats have emerged from Farhatullah Ghori, a Pakistani terrorist associated with a terrorist organization. He had previously warned of derailments across India, raising alarms about similar attempts that have occurred nationwide. In light of these threats, police are also examining whether there was a conspiracy linked to the gravel placement in Mangaluru.

Residents reported seeing two individuals standing on the tracks with torches late at night, further intensifying the investigation. Authorities are checking nearby CCTV footage to determine if any images or videos captured the event.



This incident is reminiscent of past attempts to sabotage train tracks in areas bordering Mangalore, particularly in Kasaragod, where stones and other debris have been placed on the tracks. Recent incidents have been reported in Trikkanadu, Kumbale, Hosadurga, and Talangare, where similar attempts have been made.

The recent events in Mangaluru mark the first instance of such activity in the area, raising significant concerns among locals. As the investigation continues, both local and railway police are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

