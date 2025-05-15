In Kunigal, Tumakuru, a son strangled his father during a fight at their ice cream factory. To hide the murder, he staged an electrocution. CCTV footage exposed the crime after the sister’s suspicion led to police investigation and arrests.

Bengaluru: A fight broke out between a father and son while working at an ice cream factory, leading to a tragic murder. In a fit of rage, the son strangled his father with a towel and then tried to cover up the crime by staging an electrocution. However, CCTV footage exposed the truth.

The incident occurred on the night of May 11 in Kunigal town, Tumakuru district. The deceased, Nagesh (58), owned the ice cream factory and lived in Thimmasandra village, Hebbur. That night, Nagesh was working with his son, Surya, when an argument broke out around 1:45 am. Nagesh slapped Surya several times, and the confrontation escalated with Nagesh hitting Surya with a slipper, a moment captured on CCTV.

Nagesh then grabbed an iron rod to hit Surya. In the ensuing struggle, Surya grabbed a white towel, wrapped it around his father’s neck, and strangled him. At that moment, Surya’s friend entered the factory and held Nagesh’s hands while Surya continued to strangle him until he died.

Son Stages Electrocution

To cover up the murder, the two allegedly moved Nagesh's body near a bed in the factory and staged an electrocution scene. The next morning, they informed the family that Nagesh had died of an electric shock. The family, unaware of the truth, prepared for the funeral.

Sister's suspicion leads to investigation

Nagesh’s sister, however, grew suspicious and filed a police complaint, demanding a post-mortem. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, the police uncovered Surya’s crime. Both Surya and his friend Dhanush, who helped stage the electrocution, have been arrested. Authorities are investigating reports that the murder was linked to a girl Surya was romantically involved with.