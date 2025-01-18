Bengaluru: Drunken son kills father during heated family dispute in Rajajinagar

A 29-year-old man in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar killed his father, Ramachandra, in a drunken rage during a heated argument. The son, Raghu, struck his father with a rod, causing instant death. Known for his disruptive behaviour, Raghu was arrested by Rajajinagar police following the incident.

First Published Jan 18, 2025, 2:13 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 2:13 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered his father in a drunken rage at their home on 7th Main Road, 4th Block, Rajajinagar. The crime, which occurred on the night of January 10, came to light later and has left the neighbourhood in shock.  

The accused, identified as Raghu, reportedly returned home intoxicated and created a commotion, a behaviour his parents had grown accustomed to. According to sources, Raghu had a history of troubling his family, often demanding money from his father, Ramachandra, to buy alcohol. Despite his father's repeated attempts to reason with him and encourage him to take responsibility, Raghu continued his disruptive behaviour.  

Ramachandra, a lorry driver, frequently clashed with his son over his drinking habits and refusal to work. On the fateful night, their argument escalated when Raghu, in a fit of anger, picked up a metal rod and struck his father on the head. The blow was fatal, causing Ramachandra to collapse and bleed profusely. Tragically, he died on the spot.  

The horrifying incident has devastated the family and the local community. Neighbours expressed their disbelief over the tragedy, describing Ramachandra as a hardworking man who struggled to manage his son's unruly behaviour.  

The Rajajinagar police were alerted and swiftly took action, arresting Raghu. He has since been remanded to custody and is being held pending further investigation.  

