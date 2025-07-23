A suspicious bag containing six gelatin sticks and detonators was discovered at the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru, prompting authorities to cordon off the area and neutralize the explosives.

Authorities in Bengaluru were put on high alert Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious, unattended bag was discovered at one of the city's busiest public transportation hubs — the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand.

The bag, abandoned near the toilet area within the bus terminal, was found to contain six gelatin sticks and several detonators, according to the police.

Bomb Disposal Squad Neutralizes Explosives

The discovery was made after law enforcement received a tip-off regarding a suspicious bag lying unattended at the bus stand, which serves thousands of commuters on a daily basis. Soon after receiving the report, police personnel arrived at the scene and alerted the bomb disposal squad.

“Six gelatin sticks and some detonators were found in a carry bag outside the toilet inside Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand," confirmed S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). He added that while an FIR was yet to be registered, further information would be released once the investigation progresses.

Bus Stand Cordoned Off

As a precautionary measure, the entire bus stand was immediately cordoned off by security forces, and the explosives were safely neutralized.