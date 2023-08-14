Self-proclaimed Godman Nithyananda's 'avanyaro Jogayya Jogayya' video goes viral

Controversial godman Nithyananda gains attention for a viral video with a Kannada song from the movie 'Jogayya.' He created his own country, 'Kailasa,' after escaping from an ashram. Despite claims, the United Nations dismisses 'Kailasa' as a gimmick without actual existence.

Controversial self-proclaimed godman, Nithyananda is once again in the news over hs recent video, which contains a Kannada song from Shivrajkumar's movie Jogayya, has gone viral over social media. He will always be in the news, for everything he does. He had escaped from the Ashram in Bidadi and built his own country named “Kailasa”.

After escaping from Bidadi, he bought an island named ‘Kailasa’ and sent representatives to the United Nations. He had even announced that actress Ranjitha was the Prime Minister of ‘Kailasa’. In a recently posted video on Twitter, Nithyananda can be seen on drums for the beats of a song from the movie ‘Jogayya’.



The song ‘avanyaro Jogayya Jogayya’ can be heard in the background, with the Godman drumming to the beats. The video has over 40k views on Twitter. It seems that Nithyananda has organised a program with hymns. In the viral video, he is seen playing the drums to which the audience can be heard clapping and praising the godman.

Just last year, Nithyananda had announced that he will allow 1 lakh people to stay at ‘Kailasa’. He has bought an Island near South America in Ecuador and named it ‘Kailasa’ country. The country has its own Reserve Bank, passport, flag, website and logo as well. Recently, Visa has been also made available for those who travel to the country.

However, the United Nations had stated that it is just a gimmick announcement. Such a country named ‘Kailasa’ does not exist in the world. The UN stated that the fans of Nithyananda had formed an alliance and a committee, and that discussions made at their meeting are limited to discussions, it cannot be considered as a country, about ‘Kailasa’.