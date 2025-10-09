Hubballi government event led by Santosh Lad began with a Quran recitation,prompting opposition leader Aravind Bellad to write to the Chief Secretary.The incident has sparked controversy over secularism and neutrality of state functions in Karnataka.

Hubballi: A recent Karnataka government function in Hubballi has sparked controversy after the recitation of the Quran during a foundation stone laying ceremony. The event, led by Labour Minister Santosh Lad, included the laying of stones for various works by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, and HESCOM. The inclusion of a Quran recitation on the official stage has drawn strong objections from opposition leaders, who claim it violated the secular principles and neutrality of state events. During the event, Santosh Lad reportedly paused his speech when the Azaan was called, further intensifying the debate.

Opposition Demands Action Against Officials

Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Aravind Bellad, has written to the Chief Secretary demanding action against officials who allowed the Quran recitation on the stage. Bellad criticised the event for being conducted like a political party function and asserted that government protocols were disregarded. Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr. Rudresh Ghali and Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhuvanesh Patil were also present on the stage during the recitation, prompting calls for accountability.

Details Of The Government Event

The foundation stone laying ceremony in the Devara Gudihal area of Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency was for works worth ₹10 crore by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, and HESCOM. In addition to civic projects, the event also included a ceremony for distributing free sewing machines to eligible beneficiaries.

Politicisation Of A Public Event

According to opposition leaders, the Hubballi event, though publicly funded, was effectively hijacked by Congress leaders and officials, turning it into a full-fledged party show. Party banners were displayed on the stage, and government officials reportedly behaved like party workers, raising questions about the misuse of official platforms for political purposes.

Political Reactions And Allegations Of Vote-Bank Politics

Aravind Bellad shared a video of the event on X (Formely Twitter), condemning the Congress government for turning governance into a platform for “vote-bank appeasement.” He stated that official events meant for all citizens were being communalised to please specific communities, describing this practice as “selective secularism.” Bellad further argued that such actions compromise the neutrality and sanctity of state functions and undermine governance and development priorities.

Call For Secular Governance

Bellad emphasised that a government that bends rules to satisfy its vote bank cannot claim to represent all Kannadigas. He urged the state to ensure that official platforms remain neutral and inclusive, reinforcing the principles of secular governance in Karnataka.