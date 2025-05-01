Karnataka Samata Sainik Dal president Channakrishnappa tragically died in a car accident on NH 44. His family suspects foul play, citing his political activities. The police are investigating, and a post-mortem may reveal more details.

Chikkaballapur: Channakrishnappa, the state president of the Karnataka unit of the Samata Sainik Dal, tragically died in a horrific car accident on National Highway 44 near Varlaconda village in Gudibande taluk.

According to reports, Channakrishnappa was returning to Bengaluru with his lawyer friends after completing some personal work in Bagepalli taluk. Near Varlaconda village, their Innova car reportedly lost control due to a technical malfunction, overturned, and rolled into a roadside ditch. Channakrishnappa died on the spot.

The other lawyers in the car sustained injuries but survived. Locals rushed them to a hospital for treatment. Channakrishnappa’s body was taken to the Chikkaballapur District Hospital. Police are gathering details about the injured lawyers and their hospitalisation. After the post-mortem, his body was handed over to the family.

The accident, which occurred yesterday evening, came to light late. A case has been registered at the Peresandra police station. Notably, Channakrishnappa's son has filed a formal complaint, expressing several suspicions about the accident. This has raised serious questions about a possible conspiracy.

The police have launched a detailed investigation, and an official report is expected soon. Channakrishnappa’s followers and colleagues have expressed deep sorrow, stating that his death is a major loss to the field of social service.

Suspicions of murder due to political motive

As the state president of Samata Sainik Dal, Channakrishnappa was actively involved in political and social causes. He was known for opposing injustice and supporting victims’ rights. He had reportedly taken a stand against individuals involved in land grabbing, real estate, and money lending. It is also said that he posed a political challenge to certain groups. Given this background, there are allegations that the accident may have been a planned murder. Doubts have been raised as to how only Channakrishnappa died in the crash, while others survived.

Post-mortem may reveal key details

Channakrishnappa’s body was sent to the district hospital, and after being identified by family members, it will undergo a post-mortem. The report is expected to clarify whether he was assaulted or murdered and whether the accident was staged. Police have started the investigation based on the family's complaint.