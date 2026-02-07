Bengaluru has seen a surge in road rage incidents, with two viral cases showing contrasting behaviour. One biker acted recklessly, while another remained calm despite provocation. Social media debates the issue.

Bengaluru city has recently witnessed a concerning rise in road unrest, indecent behaviour, and road rage incidents. Daily commuters and residents are increasingly reporting cases of reckless driving, arrogance, and unnecessary confrontations on the roads.

Minor disagreements are quickly escalating into dangerous situations, raising questions about traffic discipline, public safety, and the need for patience while commuting. Social media platforms have become hotspots for discussion as videos of these incidents circulate, sparking widespread debate about road etiquette and civic responsibility.

Case 1: Biker’s Recklessness Near Hosakerehalli Flyover

The first notable incident occurred around 11 pm near the Hosakerehalli flyover. A biker displayed extreme recklessness while riding, standing on the moving bike and performing stunts. He refused to give way to a car approaching from behind and further provoked the driver by making obscene gestures.

The video of this behaviour has caused public outrage, with netizens expressing concern that such dangerous acts could have resulted in a serious accident.

Case 2: Calm Response of Biker at Manyata Tech Park

In contrast, another incident near Manyata Tech Park, within the Sampigehalli police station limits, delivered a positive message. A software engineer riding a bike encountered an angry car driver during a traffic jam.

The car driver shouted, used abusive language, and behaved aggressively over a trivial issue. The biker, however, remained completely calm, did not retaliate, recorded the incident on video, and moved on.

Social Media Reacts: Praise and Criticism

The biker’s composed reaction quickly went viral on social media.

Many netizens praised his patience, commenting, “Silence is the best solution when provoked,” and “The answer to road rage is patience.”

However, some users expressed scepticism.

One social media user commented, “Yes, two-wheelers rush between cars during jams and their footrests touch bumpers, causing scratches,” highlighting the risks of reckless riding in traffic.

Another comment read, “What calm? He is using bad language,” demonstrating that public perception of road etiquette remains mixed.

Lessons for Road Safety and Behaviour

These incidents serve as important reminders for commuters across Bengaluru. Reckless behaviour, aggression, and arrogance on the roads can endanger lives, while calmness, patience, and adherence to traffic rules can prevent conflicts and accidents. The Bengaluru police have urged the public to follow traffic regulations, maintain composure, and avoid road rage, emphasising that safety and civility must be the top priority on city roads.