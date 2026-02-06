A Bengaluru biker assaulted a car at Madavara Junction, making obscene gestures. The shocking road rage incident was caught on video and shared on social media. Police have registered a case and are investigating the reckless rider.

Bengaluru’s roads are once again in the spotlight following a disturbing road rage incident at Madavara Junction, highlighting the growing problem of aggressive behaviour among commuters. What began as a minor dispute quickly escalated into a violent confrontation, endangering not only the individuals involved but also other road users. Such incidents underscore the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and increased public awareness about responsible road behaviour in India’s bustling urban centres.

Biker Blocks Car, Causes Disturbance

According to reports, the biker allegedly blocked a car, damaged its side mirror, used abusive language, threatened the driver, and made obscene gestures. The car driver, identified as Aditya, was travelling from Nelamangala to Manyata Tech Park when the confrontation occurred. Instead of resolving the dispute calmly, the biker’s reckless and aggressive behaviour endangered public safety and reflected a serious lack of civic sense.

Social Media Reacts to Road Rage Incident

The incident, captured on video and shared widely on the social media platform X by Karnataka Portfolio, drew strong reactions from netizens.

One user commented: “Dusty roads, with ultra-improper lane discipline, every few metres there are road humps or potholes hidden until you hit your spine. Think about the stress drivers undergo; it’s becoming more common nowadays on the race track!”

Another user criticised the police, stating: “What is Bangalore police doing? These instances are increasing day by day. This person should be immediately put behind bars.”

Police Action Underway

Following a complaint, a case has been registered at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station. Officials have confirmed that appropriate legal action will be taken against the biker. Police have requested anyone with information about the individual involved to come forward. The car driver has not provided further contact details, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the offender.

Road Rage Poses Serious Safety Risks

This incident serves as a stark reminder of how uncontrolled anger and irresponsible behaviour on the road are making Bengaluru’s traffic increasingly unsafe. Authorities and commuters alike emphasise that road rage is unacceptable and must be dealt with strictly to ensure the safety of everyone on busy city roads.