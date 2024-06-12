Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far

Darshan, known as 'Challenging Star' in the Kannada film industry, along with 12 others, was arrested for questioning regarding their purported involvement in the murder case. The victim, identified as Renuka Swamy, was discovered deceased on June 9, leading to the subsequent arrests.

In a recent development following the arrest of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife Pavithra Gowda by the Bengaluru Police, the authorities have seized the cars allegedly used in the murder case.

Among the confiscated vehicles, one was identified as belonging to Darshan himself, adding a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing investigation.

In a bid to reconstruct the events surrounding the crime, law enforcement officials escorted the accused to the location of the incident on Wednesday.

This endeavor aimed to recreate the circumstances of Renuka Swamy's demise, shedding further light on the sequence of events. Notably, Darshan was not among those escorted to the scene during this investigative procedure.

On June 9, officials found the body of a 47-year-old man named Renuka Swamy, who was a resident of Chitradurga district, in a gutter near Kamakshipalya police station. Swamy worked for a pharmacy company and allegedly made lewd comments about actress Pavitra Gowda on social media.

It is also known that Pavitra complained to Darshan about Renuka Swamy's behavior. Darshan became enraged by this and traveled to Bengaluru with one of his pals, Vinay. Renuka was allegedly tortured and murdered.

According to reports, the eight accused claimed Darshan was present during the attack on Renuka Swamy. According to sources, Renuka was torched and beaten to death with wooden logs.

