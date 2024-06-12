Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far

    Darshan, known as 'Challenging Star' in the Kannada film industry, along with 12 others, was arrested for questioning regarding their purported involvement in the murder case. The victim, identified as Renuka Swamy, was discovered deceased on June 9, leading to the subsequent arrests.

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    In a recent development following the arrest of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his wife Pavithra Gowda by the Bengaluru Police, the authorities have seized the cars allegedly used in the murder case.

    Among the confiscated vehicles, one was identified as belonging to Darshan himself, adding a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing investigation.

    Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers, check full list here

    Darshan, known as 'Challenging Star' in the Kannada film industry, along with 12 others, was arrested for questioning regarding their purported involvement in the murder case. The victim, identified as Renuka Swamy, was discovered deceased on June 9, leading to the subsequent arrests.

    In a bid to reconstruct the events surrounding the crime, law enforcement officials escorted the accused to the location of the incident on Wednesday.

    This endeavor aimed to recreate the circumstances of Renuka Swamy's demise, shedding further light on the sequence of events. Notably, Darshan was not among those escorted to the scene during this investigative procedure.

    On June 9, officials found the body of a 47-year-old man named Renuka Swamy, who was a resident of Chitradurga district, in a gutter near Kamakshipalya police station. Swamy worked for a pharmacy company and allegedly made lewd comments about actress Pavitra Gowda on social media. 

    First Parliament session after Lok Sabha Elections to be held from June 24 to July 3

    It is also known that Pavitra complained to Darshan about Renuka Swamy's behavior. Darshan became enraged by this and traveled to Bengaluru with one of his pals, Vinay. Renuka was allegedly tortured and murdered.

    According to reports, the eight accused claimed Darshan was present during the attack on Renuka Swamy. According to sources, Renuka was torched and beaten to death with wooden logs.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 2:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Female passengers demand additional coach due to surge in sexual harassment cases on metro trains vkp

    Bengaluru: Female passengers demand additional coach due to surge in sexual harassment cases on metro trains

    Is Karnataka government considering third liquor price hike within one year? vkp

    Is Karnataka government considering third liquor price hike within one year?

    CID issues notice to Karnataka former CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case vkp

    CID issues notice to former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case

    Tomato prices surge amidst monsoon arrival in Karnataka: What's behind the sudden spike? vkp

    Tomato prices surge amidst monsoon arrival in Karnataka: What’s behind the sudden spike?

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far vkp

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Female passengers demand additional coach due to surge in sexual harassment cases on metro trains vkp

    Bengaluru: Female passengers demand additional coach due to surge in sexual harassment cases on metro trains

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters of Wayanad constituency; Slams ties between Adani and Modi anr

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters; Slams ties between Adani and Modi

    football FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar's controversial goal against India as outrage ensues snt

    WC 2026 Qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar's controversial goal against India as outrage ensues

    Dhanush period drama Captain Miller nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film RBA

    Dhanush’s period drama 'Captain Miller' nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film

    Mount Everest: The Summit of Death, Not Dreams by Wing Commander Amit Chowdhury AJR

    Everest: The Summit of Death, Not Dreams

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon