Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers, check full list here

Accompanying Naidu, 24 MLAs also took the oath as cabinet ministers, among whom 17 are new entrants to the cabinet. Noteworthy is the diverse composition of Naidu's cabinet, which includes three women, eight leaders from backward classes, two from Scheduled Castes, one from Scheduled Tribes, and one Muslim minister.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday (June 12) sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The ceremony, signaling Naidu's return to power, drew the presence of several top BJP dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari.

Here's full list of ministers:

Pawan Kalyan

Nara Lokesh

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

Kollu Ravindra

Nadendla Manohar

Ponguru Narayana

Anitha Vangalapudi

Satya Kumar Yadav

Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu

Nasyam Mohammed Farook

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy

Payyavula Keshav

Anagani Satya Prasad

Kolusu Parthasarathy

Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy

Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Kandula Durgesj

Gummadi Sandhya Rani

BC Janardhan Reddy

TG Bharath

S. Savitha

Vasamsetti Subhash

Kondapalli Srinivas

Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

