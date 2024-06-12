Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers, check full list here

    Accompanying Naidu, 24 MLAs also took the oath as cabinet ministers, among whom 17 are new entrants to the cabinet. Noteworthy is the diverse composition of Naidu's cabinet, which includes three women, eight leaders from backward classes, two from Scheduled Castes, one from Scheduled Tribes, and one Muslim minister.

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday (June 12) sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The ceremony, signaling Naidu's return to power, drew the presence of several top BJP dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari.

    Noteworthy is the diverse composition of Naidu's cabinet, which includes three women, eight leaders from backward classes, two from Scheduled Castes, one from Scheduled Tribes, and one Muslim minister.

    Chandrababu Naidu tries touching PM Modi's feet after taking oath as AP CM, gets warm hug instead (WATCH)

    Here's full list of ministers:

    Pawan Kalyan
    Nara Lokesh
    Kinjarapu Atchannaidu
    Kollu Ravindra
    Nadendla Manohar
    Ponguru Narayana
    Anitha Vangalapudi
    Satya Kumar Yadav
    Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu
    Nasyam Mohammed Farook
    Anam Ramnarayana Reddy
    Payyavula Keshav
    Anagani Satya Prasad
    Kolusu Parthasarathy
    Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy
    Gottipati Ravi Kumar
    Kandula Durgesj
    Gummadi Sandhya Rani
    BC Janardhan Reddy
    TG Bharath
    S. Savitha
    Vasamsetti Subhash
    Kondapalli Srinivas
    Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

    Actor Darshan's troubled past: No stranger to controversy, previously jailed for torturing his wife

