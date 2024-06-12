Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet: 17 fresh faces among 25 ministers, check full list here
Accompanying Naidu, 24 MLAs also took the oath as cabinet ministers, among whom 17 are new entrants to the cabinet. Noteworthy is the diverse composition of Naidu's cabinet, which includes three women, eight leaders from backward classes, two from Scheduled Castes, one from Scheduled Tribes, and one Muslim minister.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu was on Wednesday (June 12) sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The ceremony, signaling Naidu's return to power, drew the presence of several top BJP dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari.
Here's full list of ministers:
Pawan Kalyan
Nara Lokesh
Kinjarapu Atchannaidu
Kollu Ravindra
Nadendla Manohar
Ponguru Narayana
Anitha Vangalapudi
Satya Kumar Yadav
Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu
Nasyam Mohammed Farook
Anam Ramnarayana Reddy
Payyavula Keshav
Anagani Satya Prasad
Kolusu Parthasarathy
Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy
Gottipati Ravi Kumar
Kandula Durgesj
Gummadi Sandhya Rani
BC Janardhan Reddy
TG Bharath
S. Savitha
Vasamsetti Subhash
Kondapalli Srinivas
Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy
