First Parliament session after Lok Sabha Elections to be held from June 24 to July 3

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27, where she is expected to outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday (June 12) announced that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 for the oath or affirmation of the newly elected members and will conclude on July 3.

The initial three days of the session will involve the newly elected leaders taking their oaths or making affirmations of their membership in the Lok Sabha and the election of the Speaker of the House.

Taking to X, Rijiju said, "First session of the 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24/6/24 to 3/7/24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President's address, and discussion thereon."

He added that the 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also begin on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected to witness an aggressive opposition attempting to corner the NDA government on various issues. The Prime Minister will respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in both Houses of Parliament.

