Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    First Parliament session after Lok Sabha Elections to be held from June 24 to July 3

    President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27, where she is expected to outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years.

    First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24, conclude on July 3: Kiren Rijiju AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday (June 12) announced that the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on June 24 for the oath or affirmation of the newly elected members and will conclude on July 3.

    The initial three days of the session will involve the newly elected leaders taking their oaths or making affirmations of their membership in the Lok Sabha and the election of the Speaker of the House.

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details

    President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27, where she is expected to outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years.

    Taking to X, Rijiju said, "First session of the 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24/6/24 to 3/7/24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President's address, and discussion thereon."

    He added that the 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also begin on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27.

    Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA confirms; check details

    The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected to witness an aggressive opposition attempting to corner the NDA government on various issues. The Prime Minister will respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in both Houses of Parliament.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case RKK

    Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case

    Kerala: NHAI increases toll fees at Thalassery-Mahe Bypass in June 2024; Check anr

    Kerala: NHAI increases toll fees at Thalassery-Mahe Bypass; Check

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far vkp

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-98 June 12 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money winner rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-98 June 12 2024: Who will win 1st Prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details AJR

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details

    Recent Stories

    Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case RKK

    Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case

    Kerala: NHAI increases toll fees at Thalassery-Mahe Bypass in June 2024; Check anr

    Kerala: NHAI increases toll fees at Thalassery-Mahe Bypass; Check

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far vkp

    Biryani served for 13 accused, including Actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case? What we know so far

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-98 June 12 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money winner rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-98 June 12 2024: Who will win 1st Prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details AJR

    West Bengal: WHO confirms H9N2 Bird Flu case in four-year-old child; check details

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon