Relief for Bengaluru: City experiences light rainfall after over 150 days of dry patch; WATCH videos

After enduring over 150 days of scorching heat, Bengaluru has finally found respite with rainfall gracing several parts of the city. Videos shared on social media captured the joy of residents as they welcomed the much-needed drizzles. The prolonged heatwave had left many suffering in sweat, prompting discussions on the city's once-renowned 'coolest' climate in Southern India. As predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the long-awaited rainfall arrived just in time, bringing relief to Bengaluru's residents.

The downpour has been reported in various areas of Bengaluru like JP Nagar, Yelahanka, Sadashivanagar, Indiranagar, Sarjapur, Kengeri and several other parts of the city.

Recent studies have raised alarms over rising temperatures in Bengaluru spanning the last four decades. Over this period, the average temperature has surged by nearly one degree Celsius, with a notable acceleration in the past twenty years. This upward trend in temperatures has worsened existing challenges like water source evaporation and reduced rainfall.

The dwindling rainfall in the past three years has directly affected groundwater levels and reservoir capacities, exacerbating the water scarcity issue in Bengaluru. The absence of precipitation has not only drained water reserves but has also intensified drought conditions in certain regions of the state.

