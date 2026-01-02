Rehabilitation and treatment must take priority over punishment for drug addicts, says a NIMHANS expert, stressing early counselling, awareness, and timely medical care to help youth overcome addiction and lead normal lives.

Instead of criminalising those trapped in drug addiction, the focus must shift to treatment, counselling and rehabilitation, says Dr Venkata Lakshminarasimha, Assistant Professor at the De-addiction Centre, Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS. Identifying the underlying reasons for addiction and providing timely treatment can help nearly 85 per cent of addicts overcome substance abuse and return to a normal, productive life. He stresses the need for early counselling at the school and college level, along with sustained awareness campaigns to prevent young people from falling into the grip of drugs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Drug addiction continues to rise across the country, affecting an increasing number of young people. Those who should have been the strength of their families and the nation are instead caught in the grip of substance abuse. From villages to urban centres, drugs and alcohol are tearing families apart. Why are the youth vulnerable to addiction, and how can it be prevented? Dr Lakshminarasimha addresses these concerns.

Youth Are Falling Prey to Drugs in Large Numbers

In India, those above 18 years of age are legally permitted to consume alcohol and smoke. Most young people begin with smoking or alcohol and gradually get drawn to other substances such as cannabis. What starts as curiosity often turns into addiction.

Some individuals also suffer from neurodevelopmental issues from a young age. Conditions such as ADHD and impulsivity can cause difficulties in academics and behaviour. These students often drop out of school or college, fall into bad company and eventually become addicted to drugs.

Easy Availability Fuels Drug Abuse Among Youth

The recent surge in drug use among youth is deeply concerning. Today, drugs are easily accessible, and information about them is readily available on mobile phones. Five years ago, such information was not widely accessible.

In Bengaluru, Pentazocine (Pentadel) IV injections, originally used as painkillers, are now being misused for intoxication. Drugs such as MDMA, which were earlier prevalent in the US and Europe, were illegally trafficked into India. Today, some of these substances are also being manufactured locally, contributing to the rise in drug abuse across the state.

Why Drug Addicts Turn to Crime?

Addiction often pushes individuals into criminal activity. For instance, one gram of heroin costs around ₹3,000. An addict may sell personal belongings such as a bike for ₹30,000, which may sustain the habit for about 10 days. When withdrawal symptoms begin on the 11th day, desperation to obtain money forces them to steal from their own homes or neighbourhoods. This is how many addicts eventually become involved in criminal cases.

Treatment Is the First Priority, Not Punishment

Punishment should not be the first response to drug addiction. Treatment must take priority. It is essential to understand why a person became addicted and to tailor treatment accordingly. With proper medical care and counselling, most addicts can overcome substance abuse and lead a normal life.

About 85 per cent of addicts can recover with the right intervention. Awareness programmes and counselling should be introduced at the school and college levels to prevent early exposure.

Age Groups Seeking Treatment at NIMHANS

Those addicted to alcohol and tobacco are usually above 35 to 40 years of age. However, in the case of drugs such as heroin, brown sugar and Pentazocine IV injections, severely addicted patients are often between 18 and 20 years old.

Around 200 patients receive treatment daily at NIMHANS. Only those with severe addiction are admitted for inpatient care, while others are treated through the outpatient department (OPD).

Duration of Treatment and Recovery

For severe drug addiction, treatment usually takes three to six months. There is a misconception that addicts must stay in rehabilitation centres for the entire duration. In reality, many patients can be treated through OPD services.

Addiction causes significant changes in the brain, and it takes at least six months for these changes to heal fully. However, inpatient treatment is not mandatory for everyone.

Role of Parents in Preventing Addiction

Parents must closely monitor their children’s behaviour and movements. Emotional support is crucial, especially during adolescence. If a child fails academically, parents should encourage them instead of scolding or humiliating them, as this can lead to depression and risky behaviour.

If parents suspect alcohol or drug addiction, they should seek medical help immediately. Delaying treatment only worsens the addiction.

Treatment Outcomes at NIMHANS

The De-addiction Centre at NIMHANS has been functioning since 1992. Every year, around 32,000 to 35,000 patients seek treatment, of whom 4,000 to 5,000 are new patients. In 2016, around 20,000 patients visited the centre annually, indicating a sharp rise in substance abuse cases.

Handling Relapse After Recovery

Relapse is not uncommon. Just as some people with diabetes occasionally consume sweets despite medical advice, recovering addicts may relapse briefly. Such cases are handled with renewed counselling and modified treatment plans, rather than punishment.

Role of Police and Society in Curbing Drugs

Drug peddlers often target youth and operate near schools and colleges. Reducing drug abuse requires a two-pronged approach. The police must curb the supply of drugs, while doctors and counsellors must reduce demand by keeping addicts away from substances through treatment and rehabilitation.

Creating Awareness to Prevent Drug Abuse

More discussions on drugs and their harmful effects should be held in schools and colleges. Students must be educated about the dangers of substance abuse. Those with neurodevelopmental issues should be identified early and given special attention to prevent them from falling into addiction.