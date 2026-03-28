An auto driver in Bengaluru went viral for offering free rides to anyone wearing an RCB shirt on matchday. This gesture, shared on social media, drew widespread praise for the driver's generosity and highlighted the unwavering loyalty of the RCB fanbase.

As the IPL season begins with the highly anticipated match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, fan excitement has once again taken center stage, particularly in Bengaluru, where RCB support is strong. Adding to the excitement, a Bengaluru auto driver has gone viral for a creative gesture that perfectly depicts the city's cricketing fervour. A handwritten message inside his car promised free rides to anyone wearing an RCB shirt on matchday, which rapidly drew the attention of social media users.

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The gesture gained popularity after Mahika Jadhav, an X user, posted a photo of the message with an emotional remark about India's deep-rooted cricket tradition. She talked on how sports have always been a part of everyday life in the country, and how the IPL reignites that excitement every year. She also emphasised RCB fans' everlasting commitment, citing how their belief, summed up in the classic "Ee Sala Cup Namde" slogan, stays consistent season after season.

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How Did Social Media React?

Her post went viral online, with many people praising both the auto driver's charity and the unwavering loyalty of RCB fans. Several responses commended fandom's attitude, with one user describing it as a sign of real enthusiasm and generosity, adding that true fans frequently go above and above to encourage others.

Others saw RCB as more than simply a cricket team, describing it as an emotion that unites people throughout the city. Some further noted that such ardent supporters are rarely recognised, implying that gestures like as free match tickets or fan meet-ups may be used to reward their commitment.

Another group of users shared a frequent view among RCB fans: their excitement remains consistent regardless of the team's results. They said that whether they won or lost, the intensity never faded, making Bengaluru's fan culture one of the most unique in the world.