RCB will wear black armbands and keep 11 seats empty to honour fans lost in a stampede last year. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host IPL 2026 matches at full capacity after a suspension and significant safety and infrastructure upgrades.

RCB to Honour Stampede Victims in IPL Opener

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team will wear black armbands during their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to pay tribute to fans who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the venue following team's historic title win last year.

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A statement from RCB said, "Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4." "As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match." "In a lasting gesture of remembrance, eleven seats at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will remain unoccupied, serving as a permanent tribute to the fans whose unwavering support will always be a part of the RCB family," the statement concluded.

11 people died, and several were injured in the stampede outside the stadium during the victory celebrations last year.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Reopens for IPL 2026 After Safety Overhaul

Cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had been suspended since June 2025, when a stampede during RCB's IPL title celebration resulted in 11 deaths and multiple injuries. Since then, high-profile tournaments, including the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, and the state's KSCA Maharaja Trophy league, were relocated at short notice amid safety concerns. Also, the stadium did not get any T20 World Cup matches this year.

Following the recommendation from a govt-appointed expert committee, the Karnataka cabinet had given approval for the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held at the venue back in February.

Safety Upgrades and Final Approval

In March, The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) successfully obtained permission from Home Minister G Parmeshwara to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches, including playoffs and finals, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Represented by Vice President Sujit Somsundar, KSCA completed all phase one safety and infrastructure improvements recommended by various departments, including the police, PWD, fire force, and medical authorities. These improvements involved widening gates, enhancing exit areas, and setting up medical emergencies. An expert committee, led by Maheshwar Rao, inspected the stadium and approved the measures.

The stadium is permitted to host matches at full capacity (33,000 spectators) due to the implemented safety measures.