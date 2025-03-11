Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DRI probes Dubai link, bitcoin scam network after arrest of bizman Tarun Raju

Read Full Article

Bengaluru: The gold-smuggling racket with the alleged involvement of Kannada actor Ranya Rao has taken a new turn with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arresting her friend, Tarun K Raju, from a prominent business family in Bengaluru. Raju, who was with Ranya in Dubai, is suspected of facilitating the purchase of gold before handing it over to her.

Also Read: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

The DRI produced Raju before a judge, who remanded him in custody for four days. During his interrogation, investigators will try to determine how payments for the gold bars were made, whether through hawala or bitcoins. They'll also explore potential links between gold smugglers and the mastermind of a bitcoin scam involving children of businessmen and politicians, along with a hacker.

Ranya, daughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was produced before a special court for economic offenses and remanded in judicial custody until March 24. The government has ordered a probe into the alleged misuse of police protocol services at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), where Ranya was escorted by a constable while carrying 14.2kg of gold.

The issue has sparked a war of words in the legislative assembly, with BJP MLA Sunil Kumar suspecting mafia and hawala operators' involvement in the racket. Home Minister G Parameshwara responded, stating that the case is handled by the DRI, which is under the central government's control. He added that the state government will investigate all aspects within its jurisdiction.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra pointed out that Ranya had traveled abroad over 30 times in recent months, receiving full protocol arrangements each time, indicating she's not an ordinary individual. Parameshwara assured that the state government will investigate all aspects of the case.

Also Read: Delhi court allows Christian Michel to apply for passport to meet bail conditions in AugustaWestland case

Latest Videos