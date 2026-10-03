A youth died in Belagavi after a kite string got entangled around his neck while he was riding home after an examination. The incident took place on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. Dhruva suffered severe bleeding and died at the spot. North Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. It highlights risks to motorists.

A 19-year-old ITI student died in Karnataka's Belagavi after a kite string, commonly known as manja, allegedly became entangled around his neck while he was riding a motorcycle. The incident took place on Thursday near Gandhi Nagar on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. The victim has been identified as Dhruva Karjagi, a resident of Mahantesh Nagar in Belagavi.

Student was on his way for an exam

Dhruva was pursuing an ITI course at a private college in Belagavi. He had reportedly borrowed a relative’s motorcycle to travel to college for an examination.

While riding towards the college, Dhruva was passing over the National Highway bridge in the Gandhi Nagar area when the kite string suddenly caught around his neck. The abrasive string caused serious injuries and heavy bleeding. Dhruva reportedly died at the spot.

Police investigating manja death

The incident was reported to the North Traffic Police, who have registered a case and started an investigation. Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the kite string came to be stretched across the road.

The death has once again highlighted the danger posed by kite strings to people travelling on roads. Manja can be difficult to see, particularly when it is stretched across roads or flyovers, and can cause serious injuries to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The incident has also renewed concerns over the risks posed by kite-flying strings in areas with heavy traffic, where an unexpected thread can become a serious hazard.